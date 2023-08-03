Who is Shohini Sinha? Indian-American woman appointed as FBI special agent

Shohini Sinha, an Indian-American woman, has recently been appointed as a special agent for the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and will be in charge of the Salt Lake City Field Office. FBI Director Christopher Wray appointed her to this role.

Before being a civil servant, Shohini worked as a therapist and later as an administrator for Family Services in the non-profit United Way Agency in Indiana.

#FBI Salt Lake City is thrilled to welcome Shohini Sinha as our new special agent in charge. SAC Sinha most recently served as executive special assistant to the Director at FBI Headquarters in Washington, D.C. https://t.co/H0xlgIvG9P



— FBI Salt Lake City (@FBISaltLakeCity) July 31, 2023

Here's everything you need to know about the FBI's new special agent, Shohini Sinha:

Expertise in Counter-terrorism:

After completing her education in Psychology and Mental Health Counselling, Sinha joined the FBI as a Special Agent (SA) on 30 December 2001. With over two decades of experience, she began her journey working on counter-terrorism investigations, where she handled crucial security matters internationally. Her postings in London, Baghdad, and Guantanamo Bay exemplified her readiness to take on challenging roles.

In 2009, she was promoted to Supervisory Special Agent (SSA) and handled extraterritorial investigations based in Canada, where she communicated with Washington-based Canadian Liaison Officers. As an SSA, her biggest accomplishment was a joint investigation with the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) that resulted in the arrest of three cell members for plotting attacks in Ottawa.

After being promoted to Assistant Legal Attache (ALAT), her joint investigation with the RCMP led to the arrest of two terrorist cell members for plotting an attack against the commercial rail line between New York City and Toronto.

As a Field Supervisor (2015) in the Detroit Field Office, Shohini led the squad investigating Hizbollah and other Shia extremist groups.

Sinha has consistently demonstrated remarkable skills in handling both national security and cyber investigation cases, according to the FBI.



In 2020, Shohini was elected as the Assistant Special in Charge for National Security matters at the Portland Field Office.