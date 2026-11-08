/Who is Qiulae Wong? Political newcomer who could decide New Zealand's next government

New Zealand's general election has ended without a clear winner, leaving the country's next government dependent on post-election negotiations. Against this backdrop, 38-year-old political newcomer Qiulae Wong could emerge as a crucial player in determining who forms the government. Preliminary results show that Prime Minister Christopher Luxon's centre-right coalition is projected to secure a narrow majority of just two seats. However, the final outcome remains uncertain, with special votes scheduled to be counted on Nov 27. These votes have traditionally favoured left-leaning parties and could change the balance of power in Parliament.

Wong leads the centrist Opportunity Party, which is poised to enter Parliament for the first time. With 5.96 per cent of the vote, the party is projected to win seven seats in the 131-member Parliament. This could make it a potential kingmaker if neither the centre-right nor the centre-left bloc manages to secure a majority.

Who is Wong?

A former sustainable-business consultant, Wong took charge of the decade-old Opportunity Party in Nov 2025 after responding to an advertisement seeking a party leader. She subsequently oversaw its rebranding and growing popularity. Addressing supporters in Auckland after the preliminary results, Wong said the outcome reflected years of effort rather than an overnight political breakthrough. "It might seem like we've just arrived, that this is an overnight success, but to many in this room, this result has been a long time coming," she said.

What are Qiulae Wong's key policies and political options?

Wong's Opportunity Party has placed economic reforms, particularly taxation, at the centre of its election campaign. One of its flagship proposals is to introduce an annual universal basic income of NZ$19,400 (around $10,800) for most New Zealand residents. The scheme would be funded through a 1.75 per cent annual tax on land. The party also wants to simplify the country's income tax structure. Wong has argued that the existing tax system places too much of the burden on income rather than wealth and property. Her proposed reforms aim to shift some of that burden towards asset ownership.