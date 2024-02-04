Who is Philip Chan, Singaporean businessman who wanted to tell 'China's story'

A 59-year-old naturalised Singaporean citizen Philip Chan Man Ping has been served notice by the city-state's authorities that he will be designated as a 'politically significant person' under Singapore's foreign interference law.

Singapore's Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) claims Chan shows susceptibility to foreign influence and a willingness to advance the foreign interests.

Who is Philip Chan Man Ping?

Chan, with over 30 years in Singapore, boasts nearly two decades of experience in the property sector and holds key positions in Wen Way Investments, Mutual Benefits Realty, and C&H Properties.

He is also the founder of China Link Education Consultancy, which organises courses on Chinese politics, economics, and customs.

As an "overseas Chinese representative," Chan also attended China's Two Sessions parliamentary meetings in March 2023, an event of great political importance.

He also serves as president of the Hong Kong Singapore Business Association that links business communities, and is also involved in community integration as president of the Kowloon Club.

While once contributing articles to Lianhe Zaobao, a Chinese-language news outlet, Chan stepped down from grassroots appointments on Feb 2. His writings focused on new immigrant integration and real estate insights. Between April 2011 and May 2019, Chan wrote around 30 articles for Singapore Chinese-language news outlet, The Straits Times reported.

Also watch | China's national security law for Hong Kong: Explained × In 2019, he facilitated a public assembly discussing Hong Kong's extradition Bill, and consequently received a police warning.

In an interview, Chan expressed concerns about distorted Western narratives on China, urging overseas Chinese to counter fake news.

He stressed the responsibility to tell positive stories about China and promote its culture abroad.

What next?

Chan now faces a 14-day period to submit representations against the designation. If designated, he can appeal to Minister for Home Affairs K. Shanmugam.