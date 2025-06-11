/Who is Paul Kapur? Indian origin diplomat picked by Trump to handle South Asia affairs

US President Donald Trump has nominated Indian-origin Paul Kapur for the role of Assistant Secretary of State for South and Central Asian Affairs. If confirmed, Kapur will hold a diplomatic position where he will oversee America’s intersections with India and its neighbours—Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan.

Kapur is known for his extensive research on South Asian security and nuclear policy.

During his hearing before the Senate Foreign Relations Committee on June 10, Kapur stressed his interest in pursuing security and strategic partnership with India that aligns with the best interests of America.

He said he would “pursue security cooperation where it is beneficial to the US interest, seeking opportunities for bilateral collaboration in trade and investment”.

Paul Kapur, born in Delhi to an Indian father and American mother, said at the Senate hearing that he visited India often as a child, became interested in studying it in graduate school, and further worked on the region as a scholar and government official.

“If confirmed, I will work to further advance US-India relations and put our partnership on course to realise its tremendous promise,” he added.

“We will promote long-standing security interests with India, Pakistan through the pursuit of peace and stability and fight against terrorism,” Kapur said.

Kapur said India and the US share common goals like an open Indo-Pacific free from Chinese dominance, and stressed the need to boost trade, enhance technology sharing, and improve energy access between the two democracies.

Who is Paul Kapur?

Trump’s February 2025 nomination of Kapur for Assistant Secretary of State for South Asian Affairs marks a significant development in US foreign policy. If confirmed, Kapur, a security expert, would assume the position from Donald Lu, whose tenure concluded on January 17, 2025.

Kapur, a professor in the Department of National Security Affairs at the US Naval Postgraduate School, is widely recognised for his scholarly contributions to South Asian security and nuclear policy.

Kapur, author of several impactful works, like ‘Jihad as Grand Strategy: Islamist Militancy, National Security, and the Pakistani State’ and ‘Dangerous Deterrent: Nuclear Weapons Proliferation and Conflict in South Asia’, holds a BA from Amherst College and a PhD from the University of Chicago.