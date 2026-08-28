/Who is Norway's new King Haakon VIII? A monarch taking charge amid royal turmoil

Comfortable in a duffel coat as well as ceremonial attire, Norway's new monarch, King Haakon VIII, takes charge of a royal institution long admired for its modesty and modern outlook, but one now facing a series of scandals and family troubles. Haakon automatically became king on Friday after his father, King Harald, died peacefully earlier in the day. During a meeting with the government, the 53-year-old monarch said he would retain the motto shared by his father and grandfather: "All for Norway."

In recent years, Haakon has watched his family's private affairs become increasingly prominent in the Norwegian media. The controversies have included his wife's lung transplant, revelations about her association with convicted US sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, the rape conviction involving his stepson, and the activities of his unconventional sister and her American husband, self-described shaman Durek Verrett. Harald had previously expressed confidence in his son's ability to assume the throne. "Everything will be fine with him when the time comes. It is reassuring to know that," the late King Harald said of him in a book.

"I am fortunate that it is Crown Prince Haakon who has to take over," Harald said, musing that his own father had probably been more worried about the succession

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Tall, bearded and dignified, Haakon has cultivated an image of restraint that reflects Norway's broader preference for simplicity over royal extravagance. His marriage to Mette-Marit, a commoner and former single mother, was initially controversial but eventually gained acceptance among many Norwegians. As crown prince, Haakon has also highlighted issues important to younger generations, including environmental protection and opposition to racism and homophobia. "It's important that we protect who we are and for Norway to be a country where we're allowed to love and be with whoever we want," he said the day after a bloody attack against the gay community in Oslo in June 2022.

From ordinary schools to the royal palace

Born on July 20, 1973, Haakon attended state-run daycare and public schools. His parents, King Harald and Queen Sonja, deliberately wanted him to experience life alongside ordinary Norwegian children. After serving in the navy, he studied political science at the University of California in Berkeley, where he earned a bachelor's degree. He later completed a master's degree in international politics at the London School of Economics.

Away from official duties, Haakon enjoys skiing, surfing and windsurfing and has a strong interest in music. He met Mette-Marit Tjessem Hoiby at a music festival in Kristiansand in southern Norway in 1999. Her personal history became a major topic of discussion in Norway before their marriage. At the time, Mette-Marit was a single mother to her young son, Marius, from a previous relationship with a man who had a significant criminal record that included assault and cocaine possession.

Despite the controversy, the couple's relationship eventually won wider public acceptance. They later had two children together: Princess Ingrid Alexandra, born in 2004 and expected to become queen one day, and Prince Sverre Magnus, born in 2005.

Royal family hit by a series of controversies

The family's difficulties have continued to mount. Haakon's sister, Princess Martha-Louise, has faced repeated criticism over claims that she has used her royal title for commercial activities. Her marriage in 2024 to Durek Verrett, an American self-described shaman, generated further controversy, with critics calling him a “charlatan.” The family's troubles intensified when Haakon's stepson, Marius, was arrested in August 2024. He was sentenced to four years in prison in June 2026 for rape and assault and has appealed the ruling.

Around the same period, Mette-Marit underwent a lung transplant after being diagnosed with pulmonary fibrosis in 2018.

Further controversy emerged in February when Norwegian media reported on her past friendship with Epstein. The reports detailed frequent contact between the two in the early 2010s, despite Epstein's previous conviction for soliciting a minor.

Mette-Marit subsequently said she had been "manipulated and deceived".

"When you get married, it's for better or for worse," Haakon remarked in March during a televised interview the gave about the Epstein revelations. The succession comes at a difficult moment for Norway's royal family. The controversies have damaged its public image and reduced support for the monarchy, although the institution remains broadly popular.

Despite the turmoil, Haakon has received praise for maintaining a calm public presence. Haakon has nevertheless "shown himself to be a man who remains steady in the face of a storm, and that is a very valuable quality in a monarch," Caroline Vagle, a reporter for magazine Se og Hor, told AFP. "He has also had the best teacher he could possibly have had in his father," she added.