/Nepal floods: Over 400 Indians safe in China, others still unreachable as MEA steps up rescue

Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said on Friday (August 28) that more than 400 Indian nationals stranded on the Chinese side of the Nepal-China border are safe, as Indian authorities continue efforts to establish contact with others affected by the devastating floods. The MEA said the Indian Embassy in Beijing is coordinating with several Indian nationals in the flood-hit region through local authorities, team leaders and travel agents. Families of those stranded have also been contacting the embassy through helpline numbers.

“In fact, there are around 400 Indian nationals. Our embassy is in touch with several of them, in fact, with their team leaders and their travel agent. Many of their family members also contacted us through the helpline numbers that our embassy is running right now in Beijing," the spokesperson said. The ministry cautioned that the situation remains fluid and that the number of affected Indian nationals may change as more information becomes available.

“We are in a dynamic situation, so figures keep going up and down," Jaiswal said. According to the latest update, 96 Indian nationals affected by the crisis have already reached Nepal. Of these, 21 who had arrived in Kathmandu have since reached Delhi. The group of 21, all of whom are from Tamil Nadu, arrived in the national capital on an IndiGo flight. The MEA further said that 63 Indian nationals working at Trishul One had been rescued as part of the ongoing efforts to move stranded Indians to safety.

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Evacuation efforts from China underway

Although the Indian nationals currently in China have been confirmed safe, Indian authorities are coordinating with Chinese officials to work out their evacuation. “Our embassy is in touch with local authorities in China, and they are working out how these people who are there can be evacuated," the MEA spokesperson said.

Reiterating the safety status of the Indians stranded on the Chinese side, the ministry said communication with several groups remains possible. “But just to tell you, all these 400 people or plus people are safe," he said. The latest development comes as India steps up efforts to assist its citizens and provide humanitarian support to flood-hit Nepal. The disaster has reportedly claimed more than 500 lives, while thousands of people remain missing.

India to send third relief flight to Nepal

India is preparing to dispatch a third relief flight to Nepal, with the aircraft scheduled to leave on Friday evening. The first Indian relief aircraft departed on August 26 carrying 10 tonnes of humanitarian assistance. The consignment included temporary shelters, blankets, hygiene kits, solar lamps and medicines.

A second relief flight left on August 27 with another 37.5 tonnes of supplies. The cargo included tents, blankets, hygiene kits, solar lamps, dewatering pumps, kitchen sets, generators, medicines and food items. The third aircraft is expected to transport around 12-13 tonnes of relief supplies, including portable generators, dignity kits, food, water purification tablets and medicines requested by or made available for Nepal's relief operations. Once the third consignment is delivered, India's total relief assistance to Nepal will reach approximately 60 tonnes.

What caused the Nepal floods?