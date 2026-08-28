/Amarnath Yatra concludes after 57 days amid tight security, 4.8 Lakh pilgrims visit cave shrine

The annual Amarnath Yatra in Jammu and Kashmir concluded on Friday (August 28) with the traditional Chhadi Pooja at the Amarnath cave shrine, marking the end of a 57-day pilgrimage that started on July 3. Around 4.8 lakh pilgrims undertook the annual pilgrimage to the holy cave shrine in south Kashmir during this year's yatra, which concluded on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan. The final religious rituals, including the traditional Chhadi Pooja, were performed at the cave shrine, bringing the year's pilgrimage to a close.

Security remained one of the biggest priorities for authorities throughout the yatra, particularly in view of the prevailing security challenges in the region. More than one lakh security personnel were deployed at different locations along the pilgrimage route, from the base camp in Jammu to the twin base camps of Pahalgam and Sonamarg, and onwards to the cave shrine.

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A multi-layered security arrangement was put in place along the entire pilgrimage route. Security forces deployed snipers at vulnerable locations, while extensive surveillance was maintained through CCTV cameras, PTZ cameras and drones to monitor the movement of pilgrims and keep a close watch on the route.

Despite the elaborate security arrangements, the pilgrimage witnessed a security-related incident in south Kashmir's Anantnag district, where a Jammu and Kashmir Police head constable was killed in a terrorist attack. Authorities, however, described the overall conduct of the Amarnath Yatra as a major success, citing the large number of pilgrims who participated and the safe completion of the pilgrimage amid heightened security measures.