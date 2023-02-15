Who is Nicola Sturgeon? The first minister, who quit, hopes her successor leads Scotland to independence

Nicola Sturgeon, who was at the helm of Scotland's politics as the first minister for over eight years since 2014, announced her resignation on Wednesday. Sturgeon, who was initially thought to be not resigning immediately despite multiple reports, dropped a bombshell and called it quits. The resignation announcement was made in a hasty manner as a news conference was rushed at the last minute in Edinburgh. The conference was scheduled for 11:00 AM.

In her resignation speech, Sturgeon said that she will "leave other people to judge" her tenure. "It's not the case that this decision is because of short-term issues," she asserted. "I believe my successor will lead Scotland to independence." Moreover, Sturgeon also said that she has intentions to stay in parliament until the next election.

Who is Nicola Sturgeon?

Nicola Sturgeon was Scotland's longest-serving first minister who was in office since 2014. She took over as the first minister after a referendum on Scottish independence from the UK was held in Scotland on September 18, 2014 and was at the helm since then. After a majority of people voted against the independence of Scotland from the UK, the then-first minister Alex Salmond resigned and Nicola took charge.

Scotland's Independence Referendum and Gender Reforms

Since Sturgeon came to power, she led the party to a slew of election victories. However, there were dissenting voices in the party as Sturgeon expressed a desire to fight the next election as a de facto referendum. Even, as per reports, a Special Democracy Conference was also scheduled to take place in the month of March where the party was looking forward to securing independence.

Scottish National Party's decision on the conference over the contentious issue came after UK supreme court ruled in the month of November that the Scottish Parliament does not have the power to hold another vote.

Another issue that has caused much furore in Scotland is the debate over gender reforms. Scotland is pushing to provide people with a gender recognition certificate. However, the UK government is not so happy about the move. Currently, people apply to a UK gender recognition panel, but Scotland calls the present set-up as too complex and invasive to already marginalised groups.

Former Scottish National Party (SNP) leader Stephen Gethins said he was "surprised... and disappointed" over the announcement of her resignation.

He reportedly said that Nicola Sturgeon is a leader with "distinction" and that it was a "hard, stressful job." Moreover, party MP Stewart McDonald also praised her saying she was "the finest public servant of the devolution age."

In her resignation speech, the first minister said her decision to resign came from the point of deeper and long-term assessment. She subtly denied that her resignation has anything to do with recent political pressures. She revealed that she had been wrestling with the decision for some weeks now and is now looking forward to "a different way of living life".

"I've been thinking about it with oscillating intensity," she said with a smile. "It started to crystallise a bit more since a couple of weeks ago."

Taking a jab at her opponents, Sturgeon said that the longer any leader is in office, the more people will find things to disagree with you on. "But I believe I could, if it was just about can I lead this part [and] country forward...the answer is yes. But it is much deeper than that," she added.

"I'm a human being...of course I've got regrets about all sorts of things". I'm proud of my time as first minister. Maybe I want to spend a bit of time on Nicola Sturgeon, the human being. Does that sound selfish? I hope it doesn't. I could go on for another few months, six months, a year maybe, but I know as time passed, I would have less and less energy to give to the job," Sturgeon confessed and added, "I owe it to the country to say it now."

Sturgeon said that she is not dropping out of politics completely and will continue with her personal campaigns and will continue to represent her constituency.

She also evoked the issue of Scotland's independence saying "obviously there is independence" and that she is "convinced the cause is being won". Speaking on her achievements, Sturgeon said, "Scotland is fairer today than it was in 2015. There is so much that I am proud of, but there is always so much more to be done."

The minister was teary-eyed during her speech. Sturgeon expressed gratitude to her husband and family saying, "They were my rock throughout." She also thanked the SNP and the people of Scotland.

"Please know that being your first minister has been the privilege of my life," she said.

Sturgeon, however, made no specific reference to Scotland's gender reforms. The minister urged politicians to "reset the tone and the tenor of our discourse".

