/Who is Markwayne Mullin, former MMA fighter appointed by Trump as new DHS Secretary after Kristi Noem was let go?

President Donald Trump has announced a major leadership change at the United States Department of Homeland Security, naming Markwayne Mullin as the new secretary. On Thursday (March 5) afternoon, Trump shared on Truth Social that Senator Mullin will replace Kristi Noem as the head of Homeland Security. Mullin is set to begin the role on March 31, 2026. Noem, meanwhile, will transition into a new position as Special Envoy for ‘The Shield of the Americas’, which Trump described as ‘our new security initiative in the Western hemisphere’.

Who is Markwayne Mullin?

Mullin previously served in the US House of Representatives for Oklahoma for a decade before moving to the Senate. He has held his Senate seat for three years after winning a special election following the retirement of Jim Inhofe. Trump praised Mullin in his announcement, describing the former mixed martial arts fighter as a ‘MAGA warrior’ who ‘gets along well with people’ and possesses the ‘wisdom and courage’ needed to advance the administration’s America First agenda.

"Markwayne will work tirelessly to keep our border secure, stop migrant crime, murderers, and other criminals from illegally entering our country, end the scourge of illegal drugs, and MAKE AMERICA SAFE AGAIN," the president wrote.

“Markwayne will make a spectacular Secretary of Homeland Security.” Mullin has closely aligned himself with Trump and several prominent conservative figures, including the late Charlie Kirk, who died at age 31 in September.

During the 2024 election cycle, Mullin was widely rumored to be under consideration for several cabinet roles, including leading the United States Department of the Interior or the United States Department of Veterans Affairs, though both positions ultimately went to other appointees. The Oklahoma lawmaker has consistently supported Trump’s policies on federal spending, energy production, and election-related legislation, according to News 9.

He also backed Trump’s military strikes against Iran, telling Fox News earlier this week that ‘war is ugly.’ 'It smells bad. If anybody has ever been there and been able to smell the war that’s happening around you and taste it and fill it in your nostrils and hear it, it’s something that you’ll never forget,' he told the conservative outlet.

The statement drew criticism online because Mullin is not a military veteran. Recently, Mullin attended the inaugural Rose Garden Dinner at the White House, where he dined with the president and expressed gratitude for the experience.