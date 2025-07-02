/Kristi Noem removed as secretary of Homeland Security; Trump appoints Markwayne Mullin as new DHS secretary

Donald Trump announced on Thursday (March 5) that Markwayne Mullin will become the next US Secretary of Homeland Security starting March 31, 2026. In a post on Truth Social, Trump said current DHS Secretary Kristi Noem will move into a new role as Special Envoy for “The Shield of the Americas,” a Western Hemisphere security initiative the administration plans to officially unveil Saturday in Doral. Trump praised Kristi Noem’s leadership at the Department of Homeland Security, highlighting what he called “spectacular results,” particularly in strengthening border enforcement.

Mullin, a Republican who previously served 10 years in the US House of Representatives before spending the last three years in the Senate, will be responsible for overseeing border security, immigration enforcement, and domestic threat prevention at DHS. The president also emphasised Mullin’s strong support for his America First agenda, noting his background as a former professional mixed martial arts fighter and his distinction as the only Native American currently serving in the Senate.