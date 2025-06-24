/Who is Liu Yuejin? China’s former counterterror chief sentenced to death for bribery

China’s former counterterrorism commissioner, Liu Yuejin, was sentenced to death with a two-year reprieve over corruption charges on Monday (Jun 23) by the Fuzhou Intermediate People’s Court in the southeastern province of Fujian. The court also ordered the confiscation of Liu’s personal assets after he was found guilty of taking over 121 million yuan ($16.83 million) in bribes. His illegal gains will be turned over to the state. According to state broadcaster CCTV, the court said that Liu used his various positions, between 1992 and 2020, to help individuals and departments in their business operations in exchange for illegal payments.

“The amount of bribes was extremely large and the interest of the state and the people suffered an extremely serious loss,” the court said. It added that it showed leniency because Liu admitted to his guilt, showed repentance, and “actively returned the money taken”.

According to Chinese law, if a convicted person sentenced to death does not commit a crime during their reprieve period, their sentence could be reduced to life imprisonment. If the person makes “significant contributions” like reporting or preventing a crime, their sentence will be reduced to 25 years.

Who is Liu Yuejin?

A member of the 13th National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference, Lui has served as the head of the Ministry of Public Security's narcotics control bureau. Chinese authorities have claimed that he abused his position and took bribes of more than 121 million yuan ($16.83 million).

In March 2024, Liu was placed under investigation, four years after he stepped down as the first counterterrorism commissioner of the country at the vice ministerial level. In September, he was formally charged with “disloyalty to the Party,” resisting investigation, illegally retaining classified documents, abuse of power, and bribery. Liu was also expelled from the Chinese Communist Party (CCP), marking the end of his political career.

Liu’s exit is seen as a broader effort by CCP leader Xi Jinping to expel subordinates of former Chinese security chief Meng Jianzhu, who fell from power during a 2018 anti-corruption campaign. A close ally of Meng, Liu was promoted to director of the Narcotics Control Bureau in 2010 when Meng served as Minister of Public Security.