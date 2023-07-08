Who is Leslie Van Houten? Manson family murderer will be paroled after spending 52 years in prison

Leslie Van Houten, a follower of Charles Manson, may be released in two weeks after spending 50 years in prison, charged with two murders in 1969. This possibility comes as California Governor Gavin Newsom decided not to seek intervention from the state supreme court to block her parole.

Newsom's office expressed doubt regarding the success of an appeal against the parole ruling made by the California appeals court, which left the governor disappointed. While he initially denied parole for Van Houten, his decision was overturned by an appellate court on May 30, Guardian reported.

Nancy Tetrault, Houten's attorney, in a conversation with NBC News, said that her client would be paroled in weeks. She added, "Van is thrilled and overwhelmed. She's just grateful that people are recognising that she's not the same person that she was when she committed the murders.

Houten, who is now 72 years old, has been recommended for parole five times since 2016. She was imprisoned when she was 19 after being involved in the murders of Leno LaBianca, a grocer in Los Angeles, and his wife, along with Manson and other followers.

Who is Leslie Van Houten?

Leslie Louise Van Houten is an American murderer and former member of the Manson family.

She was born on August 23, 1949. At the age of 14, she began taking LSD and Benzedrine and using drugs after her parents got divorced.

In 1966, she moved to Northern California where she met Catherine Share, Bobby Beausoleil, and another woman, and moved in with them. They all joined Manson's group, who controlled every aspect of their lives, from food to drugs.

On August 9, 1969, Van Houten, along with Tex Watson, Patricia Krenwinkel, Linda Kasabian, Clem Grogan, and Manson, went to Rosemary and LaBianca's house and killed the couple. Manson allegedly sent other people in the group to kill an actor.

When asked, Manson denied all responsibility and never explained the motive for the murder. However, prosecutor Vincent Bugliosi suggested that Manson wanted to start a racial civil war.

Van Houten's Parole:

In the most recent parole denial, Newsom said that Houten still poses a danger to society. Rejecting her parole, he said she offered an inconsistent and inadequate explanation for her involvement in the killings.

However, the second district court of appeal ruled 2-1 to reverse Newsom's decision, stating that there is no evidence to support the governor's conclusion.

In the May decision, the judges took issue with Newsom's claim that Houten did not adequately explain how she fell under Manson's influence. At her hearings, she explained how her parents' divorce, her drug and alcohol abuse, and a forced illegal abortion led her down a path that left her vulnerable.

They argued, "Van Houten has shown extraordinary rehabilitative efforts, insight, remorse, realistic parole plans, support from family and friends, favorable institutional reports, and, at the time of the governor's decision, had received four successive grants of parole."

(With inputs from agencies)



