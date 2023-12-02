Who is Damian Williams, US prosecutor leading charge against Indian official in Pannun assassination plot case

United States Department of Justice (DoJ) has brought forth an indictment in the New York district court that involves charges on an Indian national Nikhil Gupta and an unnamed Indian government employee.

This is in connection to a conspiracy to assassinate Khalistan separatist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun in the US, which India has termed a "matter of concern". New Delhi also asserted that it has constituted a high-level committee to look into the matter and will be guided by its results.

The 43-year-old US federal prosecutor Damian Williams has spearheaded this case on behalf of the US government, marking a crucial chapter in the legal proceedings surrounding the alleged plot.

In the legal world, Damian Williams has emerged as a formidable force.

At 43, this federal prosecutor has etched his name in the annals of history, not only for being the first Black person to lead the Southern District of New York but also for his involvement in high-stakes cases that captivate the nation.

In October 2021, Williams secured Senate confirmation to become US Attorney for the Southern District of New York. This role was previously held by individuals who went on to become judges, senators, cabinet members, and even a New York City mayor.

This elevated Williams to the esteemed position of the most influential federal law enforcement official in Manhattan. The Southern District is known for some of the nation's most intricate cases involving fraud, terrorism, and corruption.

Recent triumphs

As the United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York, Williams' purview extends to overseeing the investigation and prosecution of all federal crimes and litigating civil matters involving the United States.

Williams recently thrust himself into the national spotlight with his pursuit of justice against Sam Bankman-Fried, the disgraced founder of FTX, a cryptocurrency exchange that crumbled into bankruptcy in November 2022.

The culmination of Williams' relentless efforts was the conviction of Bankman-Fried on all seven counts. It included the damning charge of conspiracy to commit money laundering.

In a statement resonating with determination, Williams declared his commitment to "rooting out corruption" in financial markets, sending a stern warning to potential fraudsters.

This triumph against Bankman-Fried is but one feather in Williams' cap.

His leadership played a pivotal role in the Southern District's successful prosecution of Ghislaine Maxwell. Ghislaine Maxwell, a former associate of financier Jeffrey Epstein, has garnered significant attention for her alleged involvement in the sexual exploitation and abuse scandal surrounding Epstein.

Academics, political connections

Born in Brooklyn to Jamaican immigrant parents, Williams' family moved to Atlanta when he was an infant. His parents, now divorced, are both Howard University alumni.

He studied at Woodward Academy, a private day school, where he excelled academically and served as the student body president during his senior year.

Williams, a graduate of Harvard University and Yale Law School, furthered his academic pursuits at the University of Cambridge, obtaining a master's degree in international relations.

During his time at Yale, Williams served as the editor of The Yale Law Journal. In July 2004, Williams faced a profound tragedy when his devoted older sister, Tiffani Simone Williams, passed away suddenly in Atlanta due to an infection following a root canal procedure.

Watch | Pannun 'murder plot': White House says, 'US taking the matter seriously' | The India Story × As per reports, Williams' foray into politics began early, as he worked as a field organiser on John Kerry's 2004 campaign. Kerry was the Democratic nominee for US president in the 2004 election, losing to George W. Bush.

His political journey continued with roles as an assistant to Democratic National Committee chairman Terry McAuliffe and as a volunteer on Harold Ford Jr.'s 2006 Senate campaign, as per reports.

Beyond the courtroom, Williams is known for his character. He is described by his friends as disciplined, frugal, and circumspect.

In addition to his academic achievements, Williams contributed by publishing a meticulously researched paper in the influential Yale Law Journal.

This paper delved deep into the severe consequences of Hurricane Katrina, specifically addressing the displacement of Black voters in New Orleans.

One of Williams's early legal experiences involved a trial related to a drug-related shooting in the Bronx.

Randall W. Jackson, a former prosecutor who assisted in the trial, was impressed by Williams's empathetic approach, particularly in his interactions with fearful young witnesses. Jackson noted that Williams had a natural ability to convey care and reassurance to the witnesses.

During his initial year in the legal profession, Williams confronted personal challenges when he learned of his father's arrest.

Dr. Andre Williams, an obstetrician-gynecologist in the Atlanta area, faced an indictment in December 2012 for allegedly accepting Medicaid funds for elective abortions. Dr. Williams pleaded guilty in 2014, received probation, and was ordered to pay $215,000 in restitution, according to court records.