Who is as Shivon Zilis, the mother of Elon Musk’s twins?

Ever since it was revealed that Tesla chief Elon Musk secretly fathered twins with a top executive of the billionaire’s Neuralink company, there have been speculations swirling around on the identity of the woman, with whom Musk had an affair. The woman has now been identified as Shivon Zilis. She is believed to have given birth to Musk’s twins in November 2021. After the news came to the light, Musk did not refute it, rather he confirmed the rumour with this tweet, “Doing my best to help the underpopulation crisis. A collapsing birth rate is the biggest danger civilization faces by far."

Notably, Musk and Zilli’s twins were born just weeks before he had his second child with ex-girlfriend Grimes who was born via surrogacy in December 2021. With the birth of the twins, 51-year-old Musk is now the father of 9 children.

Who is Shivon Zilis?

Shivon, 36, and Musk met in San Francisco when she was offered a job as an advisor in OpenAI, Musk’s artificial intelligence company. It is an R&D non-profit company. While working there, Zilis climbed the ladder as one of Musk’s top executives.

She is a Canadian and reportedly born to an Indian-immigrant mother and a Caucasian father.

She studied Economics and Philosophy at Yale University, and as of now is the director of operations and special projects at Neuralink. She has been associated with this company since 2017.

Zilis to lead Twitter?

Some reports claimed Shivon Zilis could lead Twitter if Elon Musk's bid goes through. The day Elon Musk struck a deal to take over Twitter, Zilis tweeted, “It’s nice when there are days where you end up more net hopeful for the future.”

Zilis has shown interest in Musk's other projects, including SpaceX. In May, she tweeted that she switched her Twitter timeline to a reverse chronological view, something Musk has advocated for.

“My learning rate from Twitter has spiked since swapping to chronological and it feels less like doomscrolling,” she said. “Curious if others feel the same way.”

