Coronavirus: WHO concerned over infections surge in Europe

The World Health Organization (WHO) has expressed its concerns on Friday on the resurgence of new COVID-19 infections in Europe, the continent worst-affected by the deadly virus in terms of deaths.

"The recent resurgence in COVID-19 cases in some countries following the easing of physical distancing measures is certainly cause for concern," a WHO spokeswoman of European Chapter told news agency AFP.

"Where new clusters of cases appear, these need to be controlled through rapid and targeted interventions including rapid case detection and isolation and diligent contact tracing and quarantining," the spokeswoman said.

The total number of cases in Europe on Thursday crossed three million, a fifth of over 15 million infections around the world. With 206,663 fatalities, Europe has seen the most number of deaths from the novel coronavirus.

In the regions covered by WHO's European chapter, Kyrgyzstan has reported the highest number of cases, 335 new infections per 100,000 people in the last two weeks.

Montenegro (207), Luxemburg (196), Bosnia (98), Serbia (71), Romania (52) and Bulgaria (46) are the other countries that are seeing a spike in infections.

However, the number of infections have come down considerably in countries like Armenia (197 cases per 100,000), Kazakhstan (128), Moldavia (82), and Russia (60).

The total number of daily cases in Europe have remained stable with nearly 20,000 infections since May 20, over twice as low as when the virus peaked in the beginning of April.