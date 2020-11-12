WHO censors Taiwan under a live stream of its press conference

The World Health Organization censored messages mentioning Taiwan and the Republic of China under a live stream of its daily press conference, prompting Taiwan social media users to use creative ways to bypass the censorship and mount countermeasures.

Multiple sources, including myself, found that @WHO’s official Facebook account seems to have blocked any comment containing the word “#Taiwan” o go through. What is this deal? Censorship? pic.twitter.com/p9BNKOeZv5 — William Yang (@WilliamYang120) November 12, 2020 ×

WHO's live stream on the social networking website Facebook was a Q&A on COVID-19 vaccines by its chief scientist Soumya Swaminathan and the head of the department of immunization, vaccines, and biologicals, Kate O'Brien.

Taiwan's delegate to the United States, Bi-khim Hsiao said on Twitter that ''If that is true, it would be an outrage to see the WHO and Facebook teaming up to do China’s dirty work of censoring the success story in the fight against COVID-19.''

If that is true, it would be an outrage to see the WHO and Facebook teaming up to do China’s dirty work of censoring the success story in the fight against COVID-19. — Bi-khim Hsiao 蕭美琴 (@bikhim) November 12, 2020 ×

However, a Facebook spokesperson said ''The professional Facebook fan manager can independently manage all visitors’ comments on the fan page, including some keywords that may appear in the messages that may be automatically blocked by default. The manager can use this to avoid these words from appearing on fan pages.''

"This fan page has enabled this feature, and some words in the comments have been hidden and disabled," he added.

In order to circumvent the content censorship mechanism of the World Health Organization, numerous Taiwanese netizens consolidated "Taiwan" with different images in the message region of ​​the live transmission, to "counterattack" the WHO's audit of Taiwan-related messages.

More creative work. But there are also other regular "Taiwan" in the comments. Not sure what causes the blocking for some. pic.twitter.com/95xzHLJmg6 — Pierre-Yves Baubry (@pybaubry) November 12, 2020 ×

Before the resumption of the World Health Assembly this week, the United States, Taiwan's political partners, and numerous European nations all distributed their petitions to WHO Secretary-General Tedros, trusting that the WHO might permit Taiwan to take an interest in the World Health Assembly as an onlooker. In any case, eventually, Taiwan was not welcomed to take an interest.

Also read: US urges WHO chief to invite Taiwan to a key meeting

Taiwan's participation in the WHO continues to be blocked due to China's massive influence.

At the WHO gathering, the United States, Japan, and 11 Taiwanese partners straightforwardly referenced Taiwan in their talks and communicated solid help for Taiwan's incorporation in the WHO. Be that as it may, the Norwegian director of the World Health Assembly, Bjørn-Inge Larsen, first chose not to incorporate "welcoming Taiwan to partake in the WHO Assembly as an onlooker" in the proposition stage. Afterward, Larsen intruded on Swadini's discourse on the tenth when Swadini, a Taiwanese companion, talked on the side of Taiwan and reminded the following nation to "not talk about spectators."

Taiwan's Foreign Minister Wu Zhaoxie reacted to the concealment of Taiwan's investment in the World Health Organization on the morning of the twelfth, communicating disappointment and lament with the World Health Secretariat's practices, and said that he had held up a dissent with the World Health Organization.

Wu Zhaoxie stressed that Taiwan's entitlement to take an interest in the World Health Organization has won the help of an ever-increasing number of individuals on the planet, including in excess of 1,700 parliamentarians from Europe and different spots.

Since the episode of the new crown pandemic toward the start of this current year, the battle among Taiwan and the World Health Organization has consistently pulled in worldwide consideration.

Since the accomplishments of Taiwan's plague counteraction have pulled in worldwide consideration, the voices in the global network supporting Taiwan's entrance into the WHO have additionally gotten stronger.

Before the World Health Conference in May this year, the United States welcomed Australia, the United Kingdom, France and Germany to sign a letter to WHO Secretary-General Tedros, requesting that he welcome Taiwan to go to the World Health Conference in mid-May.

Eventually, the issue of welcoming Taiwan to take an interest in the WHO was excluded from the plan of the May World Health Assembly. US Secretary of State Pompeo additionally reprimanded the WHO's choice at that point, condemning it for additional harming the WHO's believability and viability.

In April of this current year, WHO Secretary-General Tedros freely blamed the Taiwan government for permitting Taiwanese netizens to actually assault him. President Tsai Ing-wen of Taiwan fought Tedros' comments at that point and offered to welcome him to visit Taiwan and let him experience How the individuals of Taiwan are experiencing segregation and confinement. She said that Taiwan will keep on going worldwide and add to the global network.