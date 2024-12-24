Washington, United States

US President Joe Biden on Monday (Dec 23) commuted the death sentences of 37 of the 40 inmates on federal death row in the country.

Advertisment

The crimes of the 37 convicts who had their death sentences "reclassified from execution to life without the possibility of parole" included murder, kidnapping and shootings, yet they received clemency. This begs the question: why were three death row inmates left to meet the grim fate?

Also read | ‘In good conscience,’ US President Biden commutes 37 out of 40 federal death row sentences as term nears end

Here's what you need to know about the three individuals that were not part of Biden's clemency:

Advertisment

Dylann Roof

Dylann Roof, a white Supremacist, was behind the Charleston church shooting of 2015.

On June 17, 2015, during a Bible study, Roof, who was 21 years old at the time, shot dead nine people and injured a 10th one at Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church in Charleston, South Carolina.

Advertisment

(Image courtesy: Wikipedia)

All of Roof's victims were African Americans.

When caught, he confessed that he carried out the shooting in hopes of igniting a race war.

On December 15, 2016, he was convicted in a federal court on 33 charges, including hate crimes, and subsequently, on January 11, 2017, he was sentenced to death for his crimes.

Dzhokhar Tsarnaev

Dzhokhar "Jahar" Anzorovich Tsarnaev, along with his brother Tamerlan Tsarnaev, was behind the Boston Marathon bombing of 2013.

On April 15, 2013, the two brothers planted a series of home-made pressure cooker bombs near the finish line of the Boston Marathon. Their attack claimed the lives of three people, while 264 others were injured.

(Image courtesy: Wikipedia)

Later, in a getaway attempt, the two brothers killed MIT Police Officer Sean Collier while attempting to steal his weapon.

In the ensuing shoot-out, Tamerlan was killed and Dzhokhar Tsarnaev was injured.

He was charged with usage of a weapon of mass destruction resulting in death, in addition to aiding and abetting murder. On May 15, 2015, the jury sentenced 21-year-old Dzhokhar to death by lethal injection.

Also read | New York subway horror: Illegal immigrant Sebastian Zapeta charged for setting sleeping woman on fire

Robert Bowers

Robert Gregory Bowers is the perpetrator behind the Pittsburgh synagogue shooting, an antisemitic terrorist attack that took place at the Tree of Life—Or L'Simcha Congregation synagogue in the Squirrel Hill neighbourhood of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, in 2018.

On October 27, 2018, during the Shabbat morning services, he killed 11 people and wounded six, including several Holocaust survivors.

(Image courtesy: AFP)

The attack is considered the deadliest on a local Jewish community in American history so far, second only to the 2019 Jersey City shooting.

Bowers, 46-year-old at the time of his crime, was sentenced to death by legal injection last year, on August 3, 2023.

(With inputs from agencies)