'White men should have a Black slave': Tory leader caught making racist comments in viral audio clip

A Conservative politician in the UK has come under the scanner after allegedly claiming that all white men should have Black slaves in a shocking audio recording.

The politician has been identified as Pembrokeshire County councillor Andrew Edwards who could also be heard saying that Black people were of 'lower class' than whites while refusing to deny the claims.

"Nothing wrong with the skin colour at all. I think all white men should have a Black man as a slave or Black woman as a slave, you know," said Edwards in the audio recording that appeared online.

"There's nothing wrong with skin colour, it's just that they're lower class than us white people," he added.

It is not yet known where did the 16-second recording clip emerge but it was political opponents who identified Edwards' voice in it.

The Tories have confirmed they are investigating the allegations and that Edwards had not yet been suspended from the party or his position.

Matter referred to Ombudsman

When quizzed about the allegations, Edwards refused to confirm whether the recording was of him. Edwards, who represents the Haverfordwest Prendergast ward added that he had referred the matter to a watchdog and could not comment further.

"I am aware of such serious allegations being made against me. This is why I have self-referred to the Public Services Ombudsman for an independent evaluation," said Edwards.

"It is now in the hands of legal experts and the ombudsman. It would be unfair on the process for me to comment."

Meanwhile, Pembrokeshire council also released a statement saying, "We are aware of an allegation being made and have referred the matter to the ombudsman. It would be inappropriate to comment further."

Di Clements, the Conservative group leader in the council informed that Edwards had left the party group on the council on Tuesday. Notably, the Tories are the opposition group in the independent-led council.

Black Equity Organisation (BEO) - a national level Black civil rights group expressed shock at Edwards' racist comments and demanded action from the authorities.

"This is truly shocking to hear from anyone in this day and age, let alone an elected representative and county councillor," said Dr Wanda Wyporska, chief executive of the group.

"We have to ask if this is the first time he has expressed such racist views? Action clearly needs to be taken."

