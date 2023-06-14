White House bans Trans advocate Rose Montoya after she goes topless at Pride event
White House in a statement said the attendees who engaged in “inappropriate behaviour” at the Pride event will never be invited back.
The White House has banned a transgender advocate who went topless at Saturday’s Pride event on the South Lawn. Joe Biden’s press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said Tuesday that attendees of the event, including Trans advocate Rose Montoya, engaged in “inappropriate” behaviour, which was “unfair to the hundreds of attendees who were there to celebrate their families.”
She said this while referring to a video posted by Rose Montoya on social media which showed some attendees, including herself, removing their tops in front of the South Portico while dancing. Karine Jean-Pierre added, “Individuals in the video certainly will not be invited to future events.”
Rose Montoya issues clarification
Rose Montoya later in a video message clarified that she had no intentions of being vulgar and that she was just living her truth. “I had zero intention of trying to be vulgar or be profane in any way. I was simply living in joy, living my truth and existing in my body,” Montoya, who uses the pronouns she/they, said in the message.
“Happy Pride, free the nipple,” she added.
Free the nipple. pic.twitter.com/oEua3XYrwC— Rose Montoya 👑🌹 (@therosemontoya) June 13, 2023
In response to critics who questioned her decision to appear topless, she pointed out that their objections actually affirmed her identity as a woman, since a man would not face the same level of criticism.
Joe Biden’s Pride event
The event, which aimed to demonstrate the Biden administration's support for the LGBTQ+ community, was hosted by President Joe Biden. In recent times, some Republican leaders at the state level have been advocating for restrictions on drag shows and limiting options for young individuals seeking to transition their gender.
On Saturday, President Biden delivered a message of solidarity to the entire community, with a special emphasis on transgender children. He assured them, “You are loved. You are heard. You’re understood. And you belong.”
Conservatives launch attack on Joe Biden
Soon after the controversial video of Rose Montoya was out, the Biden administration was quickly attacked by Collin Rugg of the conservative outlet “Trending Politics.” He wrote on Twitter, “These are the ‘bravest and most inspiring’ people Biden has ever known,” adding that “The country you once knew is gone.”
Another right-wing account ‘The Libs of TikTok’ wrote that “This is a disgrace to our country.”
