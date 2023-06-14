White House bans Trans advocate Rose Montoya after she goes topless at Pride event

The White House has banned a transgender advocate who went topless at Saturday’s Pride event on the South Lawn. Joe Biden’s press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said Tuesday that attendees of the event, including Trans advocate Rose Montoya, engaged in “inappropriate” behaviour, which was “unfair to the hundreds of attendees who were there to celebrate their families.”

She said this while referring to a video posted by Rose Montoya on social media which showed some attendees, including herself, removing their tops in front of the South Portico while dancing. Karine Jean-Pierre added, "Individuals in the video certainly will not be invited to future events." Rose Montoya issues clarification Rose Montoya later in a video message clarified that she had no intentions of being vulgar and that she was just living her truth. "I had zero intention of trying to be vulgar or be profane in any way. I was simply living in joy, living my truth and existing in my body," Montoya, who uses the pronouns she/they, said in the message.

“Happy Pride, free the nipple,” she added. Free the nipple. pic.twitter.com/oEua3XYrwC — Rose Montoya 👑🌹 (@therosemontoya) June 13, 2023 × In response to critics who questioned her decision to appear topless, she pointed out that their objections actually affirmed her identity as a woman, since a man would not face the same level of criticism. Joe Biden’s Pride event The event, which aimed to demonstrate the Biden administration's support for the LGBTQ+ community, was hosted by President Joe Biden. In recent times, some Republican leaders at the state level have been advocating for restrictions on drag shows and limiting options for young individuals seeking to transition their gender.