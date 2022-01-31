Where is Justin Trudeau? Canadian PM moved to a secret location amid protests

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his family members were reportedly moved to a secret location amid political turmoil in the country.

Thousands of demonstrators gathered in the country's capital Ottawa on Sunday (January 30) to protest against Trudeau and coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccine mandates.

CBC reported citing sources that the Prime Minister, his wife and their children were relocated from their Ottawa home to the undisclosed location due to security concerns.

Reports have mentioned a slight change in Trudeau's itinerary as usually, it states he is in Ottawa if he is at home. However, on Saturday it was changed to "National Capital Region".

Important to note that Trudeau was isolating after one of his kids tested Covid positive last week. He is working remotely.

The protest, deemed "Freedom Convoy" of trucks was joined by thousands of demonstrators in Ottawa for a second day Sunday. Other sympathetic truckers blocked a border highway into the United States.

The protest originated last week in western Canada, where dozens of truckers organised a convoy to drive from Vancouver to the Canadian capital to demonstrate against Covid-related restrictions.

The demonstrations were particularly against a recent vaccination requirement for truck drivers crossing the long US-Canada border.

Trucks remained parked on the streets near parliament and some truckers said they would not leave until the mandate was overturned. On Monday (January 31), lawmakers are due to resume work after the holiday break.

For the unversed, about 90 per cent of Canada's cross-border truckers and almost 79 per cent of the population has had two COVID-19 vaccine shots.

Canada is now in the middle of a spike in Omicron variant cases that is straining hospitals.

(With inputs from agencies)