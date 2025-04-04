French President Emmanuel Macron has made headlines and this time for his cologne. A newly released book 'The Tragedy of the Elysée' by Le Parisien journalist Olivier Beaumont claimed that Macron wears “industrial amounts” of Dior Eau Savage and also freshens up “at all hours of the day.”

Advertisment

The book mentioned one of the former aides of the president who said that "When Emmanuel Macron enters the room, you can feel it..." due to his mesmerising perfume. The aide claimed that it is like the present is asserting his authority - “almost of marking his territory”.

Also read: Trump, Macron and Zelensky lead wave of new 'mobile phone diplomacy'

“It’s not subtle, but it’s fast. It means: ‘watch out, here I come!’. So much so that several staff members ended up joking about an expression they heard from one wing to the other: ‘It smells like the president’,” the aide further said, Telegraph reported.

Advertisment

Also read: Iran released French citizen Olivier Grondeau after almost 900-days, confirms President Emmanuel Macron

"You only have to be in the Vestibule d’honneur to know whether he has been there recently or not,” a top Macron aide, Bruno Roger-Petit, said in the book.

As per the claim, Marcon has “a bottle always to hand, particularly in one of the drawers of his desk." A 100 ml bottle of the Dior perfume retails at £104.

Advertisment

Also read: French President Emmanuel Macron uses his deepfakes to promote AI summit

“Less-accustomed visitors may find themselves overcome by the floral and musky scent, as refined as it is powerful. It is a sign of one thing: that the president is in the building,” the book claims, reported the Telegraph.

“Just as Louis XIV made his perfumes an attribute of power when he paraded through the galleries of Versailles, Emmanuel Macron uses his as an element of his authority at the Elysée,” the book added.

Also read: Avengers: Doomsday producer and head of Marvel Studios Kevin Feige teases more cast reveals

It further claimed that despite being together for almost 20 years now, Macron's wife still expresses surprise when someone asks about his cologne.

Brigitte is still surprised by this and lets out a loud ‘ohhh’ when asked about her husband’s smell," the book claimed.

(With inputs from agencies)