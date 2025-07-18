/WhatsApp to exit Russia? Lawmaker claims it poses ‘security threat’, calling it a 'point of data compromise' - Here’s what we know

A Russian lawmaker, who regulates the IT sector, on Friday (July 18) warned that WhatsApp should prepare to leave the Russian market, stressing that the messaging app is expected to be put on a list of restricted software, according to a Reuters report. The lawmaker said that the presence of WhatsApp in Russia’s digital space is a security threat in the country, and soon the app will be blacklisted.

Anton Nemkin, member of the Russian State Duma Committee on Information Policy, IT and Communications, stressed that the fate of WhatsApp in Russia is “sealed”.

“This messenger is owned by Meta, an organization recognized as extremist and outlawed in our country. The presence of such a service in Russia's digital space is, in fact, a legal breach in national security. That is why including WhatsApp in the list of programs from unfriendly jurisdictions subject to restrictions is just a matter of time,” she added.

Nemkin said that the Russian authorities “cannot turn a blind eye” to the fact that millions of Russians transmit their data, documents, photos, and personal correspondence every day via a platform controlled by a hostile entity that ignores Russian laws.

WhatsApp has not done anything the Russian government has asked, she further stressed, adding that it has not localised data, opened a representative office, or shown any transparency.

"This is unacceptable at a time when digital sovereignty is a matter of national security,” Nemkin said.

Meanwhile, as an alternative, the Russians will be using Telegram, she said, adding that it complies better with Russian law. However, “the key player going forward will be Russia’s own messenger, Max. This platform was created with a view to integration with public services, digital certificates, e-signature and legally significant communication,” she said.

She emphasised the basic functions of the messenger, saying that it includes business accounts, which are quite important for entrepreneurs who need to switch from WhatsApp.