/What’s the status of Iran truce? Trump says, ‘we’ll let you know’, declines to reveal if strikes could resume

US President Donald Trump has declined to confirm whether the fragile ceasefire with Iran remains intact, offering a guarded response as tensions escalate in the Strait of Hormuz. “We’ll let you know,” Trump said when asked about the status of the truce.

Pressed further on whether the ceasefire had effectively collapsed and if military strikes could resume imminently, Trump avoided a direct answer. “Well, I can’t tell you that,” he said, adding, “You wouldn’t, if I answered that question, you’d say this man is not smart enough to be President,” Al Jazeera reported.

Warnings to Iran amid Strait tensions

Add WION as a Preferred Source

In a separate interview earlier, the American president issued a stark warning to Iranian forces, saying they would be “blown off the face of the Earth” if US ships in the Strait of Hormuz or the Persian Gulf were targeted. Despite the strong rhetoric, he also struck a contrasting note, asserting that war with Iran “militarily is essentially over”.

Referring to recent maritime movements, Trump said, “Ships are moving. You know, we moved quite a few last night, big ones. There was no firing. I guess there has been some recently. I’m looking into it.” He added that Iran “better hope [the ceasefire] remains in effect” and that “the best thing that can happen to them is that we keep it in effect”.

Military escalation and shipping risks

The situation on the ground remains volatile, with the US Central Command confirming that American forces engaged Iranian units and sank six small boats targeting civilian vessels, as part of efforts to reopen the critical Strait of Hormuz.

According to the military, two American-flagged merchant ships successfully transited the strait under US protection, even as Iran launched missiles, drones and small boats at civilian shipping. US Central Command said “each and every” threat had been neutralised.