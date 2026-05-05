/Trump calls Iran war polls 'fake' as ceasefire uncertainty grows in Strait of Hormuz

Amid growing signs of public dissatisfaction over the war with Iran, President Donald Trump on Monday (May 4) dismissed polling data as inaccurate, calling it ‘fake’. Speaking at a White House event focused on small businesses, Trump pushed back against surveys suggesting weak public support for the conflict. “They give me fake polls,” Trump said. “They did a poll on the war with Iran, and they said only 32% of people like it. Well, I don’t like it, and I don’t like war at all, but we’re equipped better, and we have the greatest military in the world.”

He argued that polling questions were framed unfairly and should instead focus on whether Iran should be allowed to possess nuclear weapons. “It wouldn’t be 32%,” he said. “But even if you said that, there’d be a 32% because the polls are fake. I mean, they’re totally fake.” Recent surveys, including one by the Washington Post, ABC News, and Ipsos, found that only about a third of Americans supported US military action against Iran. Trump’s comments come as a fragile ceasefire between the US and Iran remains uncertain, particularly after tensions flared in the Strait of Hormuz.

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During a separate interview with radio host Hugh Hewitt, Trump declined to confirm whether the ceasefire was still in place. “Well, I can’t tell you that.” “You wouldn’t, if I answered that question, you’d say this man is not smart enough to be president,” he added. Earlier in an interview with Fox News, Trump warned Iran against targeting US ships, saying they would be ‘blown off the face of the Earth’ if they did. Despite the tensions, Trump later suggested that the conflict was nearing its end, saying war with Iran, “militarily … is essentially over.”