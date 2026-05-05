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  • /'I am not joking...': Trump says he'll leave White House in 8-9 years, sparks speculations about third term - WATCH

'I am not joking...': Trump says he'll leave White House in 8-9 years, sparks speculations about third term - WATCH

Navashree Nandini
Edited By Navashree Nandini
Published: May 05, 2026, 08:20 IST | Updated: May 05, 2026, 08:20 IST
'I am not joking...': Trump says he'll leave White House in 8-9 years, sparks speculations about third term - WATCH

US President Donald Trump at White House Small Business Summit

Story highlights

Donald Trump joked about staying in office for “eight or nine years,” despite the Twenty-Second Amendment limiting presidents to two terms. He also stressed strong US action to prevent Iran from developing nuclear weapons.

US President Donald Trump on Monday (May 4) hinted at continuing as President of the United States for eight-nine years, which equals to two more term. Though the remark was made in a light hearted way with White House officials bursting into laughter, it renews Trump's past statements wherein he had expressed to run for Presidency even after the mandate of two terms is over. Speaking at the White House Small Business Summit, Trump said that that he might be out of the White House in at least eight to nine years.

"When I get out of office in, let's say, eight or nine years from now, I'll be able to use it. I'll be able to use it myself," US president quipped. "But, I mean, I basically tell them we have a long way to go, you know, it's very early in the administration I like working. I'm not joking," he added. According to Twenty-Second Amendment of the US Constitution, no person shall be elected to the office of the President more than twice. Trump is currently serving his second term in the White House. "A lot of people want me to do it, we have ways," Trump had said in 2025.

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Trump and third-term obsession

Earlier in 2025, he had given mixed signals and floated the idea of running for the presidency for the third time. "It’s not something that I’m looking to do," Trump said. "And I think it would be a very hard thing to do," Trump said. He also denied instructing the Department of Justice to check if a third term could be allowed. "That would be a big shattering, wouldn’t it? Well, maybe I’m just trying to shatter," he said.In the same interview, Trump also brushed off concerns that his actions could set a dangerous precedent. "Oh, I don’t know. I’ve already gone through it." He also said that "he runs the country and the world." He had also claimed that he has 'methods' for doing so. While the US Constitution under the 22nd Amendment bars any individual from running for the presidency for the third time, Trump supporters have said that the law can be interpreted differently as well. Any such manoeuvre would invite legal challenges, and courts would be asked to interpret the meaning of the 22nd Amendment.

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Navashree Nandini

Navashree Nandini

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Navashree Nandini

Navashree Nandini works as a senior sub-editor and has over five years of experience. She writes about global conflicts ranging from India and its neighbourhood to West Asia to the...Read More

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