/Trump launches 'Project Freedom' on Strait of Hormuz, Iran warns of ceasefire violation: What's happening

US President Donald Trump on Sunday (May 3) said that a new maritime operation, called “Project Freedom,” will be undertaken as a "humanitarian" gesture for crews aboard the many ships swept up in the blockade at the Strait of Hormuz. Under this project, the US will “guide” stranded ships from the Iran-gripped Strait of Hormuz. Trump also added that "very positive discussions" were underway with Iran on finding a solution to the war. Special envoy Steve Witkoff also said that the US is “in conversation” with Iran as they weigh negotiations to end the war. Iran reportedly sent 14-point plan "focused on ending the war."
In Truth Social, Trump said that “neutral and innocent” countries have been affected by the Iran war, and “we have told these Countries that we will guide their Ships safely out of these restricted Waterways, so that they can freely and ably get on with their business.” “We will use best efforts to get their Ships and Crews safely out of the Strait. In all cases, they said they will not be returning until the area becomes safe for navigation.” Trump in his post adding that he was “fully aware that my Representatives are having very positive discussions with the Country of Iran, and that these discussions could lead to something very positive for all.”
US Central Command said that it would use guided-missile destroyers, over 100 land and sea-based aircraft, multi-domain unmanned platforms and 15,000 service members in the Hormuz effort. As of April 29, more than 900 commercial vessels were located in the Gulf, according to maritime intelligence firm AXSMarine.
What Iran said?
Trending Stories
Iran warned that it would consider any US attempt to interfere in the Strait of Hormuz a breach of ceasefire, after Trump said that the United States would begin escorting ships through the blocked waterway. The head of the Iranian parliament's national security commission said: "Any American interference in the new maritime regime of the Strait of Hormuz will be considered a violation of the ceasefire." Earlier, the Revolutionary Guards sought to put the onus back on Trump, saying he must choose between "an impossible operation or a bad deal with the Islamic Republic of Iran." Earlier, a spokesman for Iran's foreign ministry, Esmaeil Baqaei, told state television that Tehran had submitted a 14-point plan "focused on ending the war," and that Washington had responded to it in a message to Pakistani mediators.