/Trump launches 'Project Freedom' on Strait of Hormuz, Iran warns of ceasefire violation: What's happening

US President Donald Trump on Sunday (May 3) said that a new maritime operation, called “Project Freedom,” will be undertaken as a "humanitarian" gesture for crews aboard the many ships swept up in the blockade at the Strait of Hormuz. Under this project, the US will “guide” stranded ships from the Iran-gripped Strait of Hormuz. Trump also added that "very positive discussions" were underway with Iran on finding a solution to the war. Special envoy Steve Witkoff also said that the US is “in conversation” with Iran as they weigh negotiations to end the war. Iran reportedly sent 14-point plan "focused on ending the war."

In Truth Social, Trump said that “neutral and innocent” countries have been affected by the Iran war, and “we have told these Countries that we will guide their Ships safely out of these restricted Waterways, so that they can freely and ably get on with their business.” “We will use best efforts to get their Ships and Crews safely out of the Strait. In all cases, they said they will not be returning until the area becomes safe for navigation.” Trump in his post adding that he was “fully aware that my Representatives are having very positive discussions with the Country of Iran, and that these discussions could lead to something very positive for all.”

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US Central Command said that it would use guided-missile destroyers, over 100 land and sea-based aircraft, multi-domain unmanned platforms and 15,000 service members in the Hormuz effort. As of April 29, more than 900 commercial vessels were located in the Gulf, according to maritime intelligence firm AXSMarine.

What Iran said?