United States President Donald Trump said he expects to be called by UK and Argentina to settle the row between the two countries over the sovereignty of the Falkland Islands. Speaking to reporters during a visit to Dublin, Trump said if there was an invasion similar to the one in 1982 UK would not “be willing to travel that far” as it would take them “weeks by boat” to get there.

“You know, I don’t know if they’re going to be willing to travel that far. That is very far away. You’re talking about weeks by boat. I don’t know," said Trump.

Hen then added , “I’m sure I’ll be called into that potential disaster, but if they do, I’ll probably be able to settle it out."

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“But right now, you have two countries that are not happy concerning the Falklands," he added.

The comments by Trump comes a few days after he said that he would not back Britain if Argentina invaded the Falkland Islands, in retaliation to UK’s stance on the Iran war.

What is the Falkland Islands issue?

The Falkland Islands that is a territorial sovereignty dispute between the UK and Argentina are a group of islands in the South Atlantic, about 500–600 km from Argentina. Argentinians call the Island Las Malvinas.

Claiming sovereignty over the Islands, Argentina argues that when Falkland Islands became independent from Spain in 1816, it inherited Spain's territorial claims, and that Britain in 1833 took control of the islands illegally.

While the British say the islands have been administered by them since 1833 and that the people of the Falkland islands overwhelmingly want to remain British. In a 2013 referendum, 99.8% voted to remain a UK Overseas Territory.

The UN recognises that there is a dispute between Argentina and the UK and has repeatedly urged leaders of both the governments to resolve the issue amicably and peacefully.