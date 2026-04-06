/What is ‘Islamabad Accord’? Report claims US, Iran receive 45-day ceasefire proposal

The United States and Iran have received a proposal to end hostilities in West Asia that could come into effect as early as Monday (Apr 6) and reopen the Strait of Hormuz, reports suggested. It added that the framework of the plan has been put together by Pakistan and was exchanged with Iran and the US overnight. This comes as the Iran war continues for over a month now, with US President Donald Trump repeatedly threatening Tehran to open the strategic waterway.

Reuters reported, citing sources, that the plan outlines a two-tier approach with an immediate ceasefire. It will then be followed by a comprehensive agreement between the two sides.

“All elements need to be agreed today,” the source said, adding the initial understanding would be structured as a memorandum of agreement finalised electronically through Pakistan, which is acting as the sole channel of communication in the negotiations.

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The development was first reported by Axios, which said that the US, Iran, and regional mediators were discussing a 45-day ceasefire plan. The report cited ​Israeli and regional sources, who said that the plan was part of a two-phased deal that would lead to a permanent end to the war in West Asia.

Pakistan’s army chief, Field Marshal Asim Munir, has been in contact “all night long” with top officials of both nations, including US Vice President JD Vance, special envoy Steve Witkoff and Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi.

What is inside ‘Islamabad Accord’?

The plan, which has been tentatively dubbed the “Islamabad Accord” will include a ceasefire that would immediately take effect and reopen the Strait of Hormuz. It also states 15-20 days to finalise a broader agreement between the US and Iran and includes a regional framework for the strait, with final in-person talks in Islamabad.

Reuters earlier reported, citing Iranian officials, that Tehran was seeking a permanent ceasefire with guarantees that they will not be attacked by the US and Israel again. It added that Iran received messages from mediators – Pakistan, Turkey and Egypt.

The final agreement is expected to include commitments from Iran that it will not pursue nuclear weapons in exchange for relief from sanctions and release of frozen assets.

A Pakistani source said, “Iran has not responded yet,” while adding that the temporary ceasefire is backed by Pakistan, China and the US, although no commitments have been made so far. The development has not been officially announced by the US, Iranian or Pakistani sides.