/What is Bastille Day? Know history, significance, and how French national holiday is celebrated

Bastille Day is France’s national holiday and is celebrated every year on July 14th. The day commemorates a significant event in French history – the storming of the Bastille prison in 1789. The event marked the beginning of the French Revolution. In French, it is known as “Le Quatorze Julliet” or “La Fête Nationale”. The Bastille, which was originally built as a medieval fortress, eventually became a state prison, where political prisoners were often detained. It was often seen as a symbol of oppression under the Bourbon monarchy of King Louis XVI. First celebrated in 1790 as Fête de la Fédération, Bastille Day became an official holiday in 1880.

History of Bastille Day

On July 14, 1789, a mob approached the Bastille, protesting against economic crisis, food shortages, heavy taxation, lack of representation, and the King’s attempt to suppress reform. The attackers stormed the prison and managed to free seven people held there. The incident became a powerful symbol of revolution, freedom, and the fight against tyranny.

Significance of Bastille Day

The storming of the Bastille is seen as the birth of modern France and is considered the beginning of the French Revolution. It ultimately led to the fall of the monarchy and the rise of democracy and republican values in the country. Bastille Day is a symbol of French ideals of “Liberty, Equality, Fraternity”, which remain central to the French Republic today.

How is Bastille Day celebrated?