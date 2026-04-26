/What happened in 1981? A hotel, two presidents, a deja vu: WHCD shooting revives memories of Washington Hilton’s dark past

The Washington Hilton has once again found itself at the centre of a presidential security scare, after a shooting incident forced Donald Trump to be escorted out of a high-profile dinner, reviving memories of the attempted assassination of Ronald Reagan at the same venue in 1981.

Speaking late Saturday (April 25) night, Trump described the hotel as “not a particularly secure” facility after being rushed out of the ballroom where the incident unfolded. His remark echoed concerns that date back more than four decades, when the hotel first became etched in presidential history.

According to the Associated Press, Trump was briefly taken to a specially designed presidential suite near the entrance, a feature introduced after the 1981 attack to allow rapid evacuation in emergencies.

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The 1981 attack

On March 30, 1981, John Hinckley Jr opened fire as Reagan exited the hotel. According to archives from the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Hinckley fired six shots from a 0.22-calibre revolver. One bullet ricocheted off the presidential limousine and struck Reagan in the chest. The injury initially went unnoticed until the president began coughing up blood. Reagan was hospitalised for 12 days before returning to the White House.

The attack also left several others wounded, including press secretary James Brady, Secret Service agent Timothy McCarthy and police officer Thomas Delahanty. In response, the hotel underwent structural changes, including the construction of a secure garage connected to a dedicated elevator and staircase leading directly to the presidential suite.

Panic at a modern-day event

More than four decades later, the same venue was hosting the White House Correspondents’ Association Dinner when chaos broke out. The evening had begun as a formal gathering, with Trump addressing journalists during his first attendance as president. However, the atmosphere shifted abruptly when loud bangs rang out inside the ballroom.

Eyewitnesses told the Associated Press that armed security personnel rushed in, shouting for guests to get down. Around 2,300 attendees had been dining when the incident occurred. Music stopped mid-performance, plates crashed to the floor, and agents swarmed the room. Cries of “Stay down” and “Get down” echoed as Trump was quickly escorted away from the stage.

Questions over security

The Washington Hilton has long hosted high-profile events while remaining open to regular guests, with security often concentrated around event spaces rather than the entire property. Footage later shared by Trump showed a man running through metal detectors and past law enforcement, prompting officers to respond with weapons drawn. Authorities identified the suspect as Cole Tomas Allen, 31, from Torrance, California. He was reportedly carrying a shotgun, a handgun and multiple knives.