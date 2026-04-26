Google Preferred
LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /World
  • /What happened in 1981? A hotel, two presidents, a deja vu: WHCD shooting revives memories of Washington Hilton’s dark past

What happened in 1981? A hotel, two presidents, a deja vu: WHCD shooting revives memories of Washington Hilton’s dark past

Gulshan Parveen
Edited By Gulshan Parveen
Published: Apr 26, 2026, 15:56 IST | Updated: Apr 26, 2026, 15:56 IST
What happened in 1981? A hotel, two presidents, a deja vu: WHCD shooting revives memories of Washington Hilton’s dark past

US Ambassador to the United Nations Mike Waltz is evacuated from the Washington Hilton Hotel where shots were fired near the White House Correspondents' Dinner featuring President Donald Trump in Washington, D.C. on April 25, 2026. Photograph: (AFP)

Story highlights

A 2026 shooting at the Washington Hilton during the White House Correspondents’ Dinner mirrored the 1981 Reagan assassination attempt, sparking renewed concerns over the historic venue’s presidential security protocols.

The Washington Hilton has once again found itself at the centre of a presidential security scare, after a shooting incident forced Donald Trump to be escorted out of a high-profile dinner, reviving memories of the attempted assassination of Ronald Reagan at the same venue in 1981.

Speaking late Saturday (April 25) night, Trump described the hotel as “not a particularly secure” facility after being rushed out of the ballroom where the incident unfolded. His remark echoed concerns that date back more than four decades, when the hotel first became etched in presidential history.

According to the Associated Press, Trump was briefly taken to a specially designed presidential suite near the entrance, a feature introduced after the 1981 attack to allow rapid evacuation in emergencies.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Also read: WHCD shooting: Here’s a timeline of assassination attempts against Trump

The 1981 attack

On March 30, 1981, John Hinckley Jr opened fire as Reagan exited the hotel. According to archives from the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Hinckley fired six shots from a 0.22-calibre revolver. One bullet ricocheted off the presidential limousine and struck Reagan in the chest. The injury initially went unnoticed until the president began coughing up blood. Reagan was hospitalised for 12 days before returning to the White House.

The attack also left several others wounded, including press secretary James Brady, Secret Service agent Timothy McCarthy and police officer Thomas Delahanty. In response, the hotel underwent structural changes, including the construction of a secure garage connected to a dedicated elevator and staircase leading directly to the presidential suite.

Panic at a modern-day event

More than four decades later, the same venue was hosting the White House Correspondents’ Association Dinner when chaos broke out. The evening had begun as a formal gathering, with Trump addressing journalists during his first attendance as president. However, the atmosphere shifted abruptly when loud bangs rang out inside the ballroom.

Eyewitnesses told the Associated Press that armed security personnel rushed in, shouting for guests to get down. Around 2,300 attendees had been dining when the incident occurred. Music stopped mid-performance, plates crashed to the floor, and agents swarmed the room. Cries of “Stay down” and “Get down” echoed as Trump was quickly escorted away from the stage.

Trending Stories

Also read: 'I just want to go home': Erika Kirk breaks down after gunfire at White House

Questions over security

The Washington Hilton has long hosted high-profile events while remaining open to regular guests, with security often concentrated around event spaces rather than the entire property. Footage later shared by Trump showed a man running through metal detectors and past law enforcement, prompting officers to respond with weapons drawn. Authorities identified the suspect as Cole Tomas Allen, 31, from Torrance, California. He was reportedly carrying a shotgun, a handgun and multiple knives.

Officials believe he may have been staying at the hotel, potentially explaining how he accessed the premises, though his check-in details were not immediately confirmed. The Associated Press reported that the hotel had been closed to the public from 2 pm ahead of the 8 pm event. Guests attending the dinner underwent multiple layers of screening, including ticket checks and magnetometer scans conducted by the United States Secret Service and the Transportation Security Administration. Officials described the arrangements as a “multi-layered protection” system and said it functioned as intended, despite the breach.

About the Author

Gulshan Parveen

Gulshan Parveen

Share on twitter

Gulshan Parveen

Passionate about international politics and social issues, Gulshan analyses key global events, from geopolitical conflicts and US politics to international diplomacy and social mov...Read More

Trending Topics