Erika Kirk, the widow of Charlie Kirk, broke into tears while she was being escorted out following a shooting incident during the White House Correspondents’ Dinner on Saturday, April 28. Donald Trump and other officials were also evacuated from the Washington Hilton after sounds resembling gunfire were heard.
A video that surfaced on social media shows Erika visibly distressed, saying, “I just want to go home,” as two men quickly guide her away from the scene.
Also read: Trump stumbles and falls while being evacuated amid White House Correspondents’ Dinner shooting - VIDEO