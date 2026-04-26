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'I just want to go home': Erika Kirk breaks down after gunfire erupts at White House dinner - VIDEO

Vinay Prasad Sharma
Edited By Vinay Prasad Sharma
Published: Apr 26, 2026, 12:10 IST | Updated: Apr 26, 2026, 12:28 IST
'I just want to go home': Erika Kirk breaks down after gunfire erupts at White House dinner - VIDEO

Erika Kirk was seen crying after shots were fired at the White House. Photograph: (X/@kirawontmiss)

Story highlights

Donald Trump and other officials were also evacuated from the Washington Hilton after sounds resembling gunfire were heard. A video that surfaced on social media shows Erika visibly distressed, saying, “I just want to go home,” as two men quickly guide her away from the scene.

Erika Kirk, the widow of Charlie Kirk, broke into tears while she was being escorted out following a shooting incident during the White House Correspondents’ Dinner on Saturday, April 28. Donald Trump and other officials were also evacuated from the Washington Hilton after sounds resembling gunfire were heard.


A video that surfaced on social media shows Erika visibly distressed, saying, “I just want to go home,” as two men quickly guide her away from the scene.

Also read: Trump stumbles and falls while being evacuated amid White House Correspondents’ Dinner shooting - VIDEO

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About the Author

Vinay Prasad Sharma

Vinay Prasad Sharma

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Vinay Prasad Sharma

Vinay Prasad Sharma is a Delhi-based journalist with over three years of newsroom experience, currently working as a Sub-Editor at WION. He specialises in crafting SEO-driven natio...Read More

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