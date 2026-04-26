/Trump stumbles and falls while being evacuated amid White House Correspondents’ Dinner shooting - VIDEO

US President Donald Trump faced a major security incident at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner in Washington. A suspect has been taken into custody who fired gunshots at the screening area of the event, prompting security forces to jump to action. As the US president was escorted off, he appeared to stumble and fall, before being picked up by secret service agents. In another video, Vice President JD Vance was escorted off via the door at the opposite side to Trump. Agents were seen lifting Vance physically from his seat at the Washington Hilton. Confusion showed on his face as plates and silverware were heard crashing on the floor. Some users on social media also claimed that Vance was escorted before Trump. However, Trump revealed that he wanted to be there and waited till Melania Trump and others were evacuated.

In a dramatic video, Trump was seen receiving a message from a security agent while he was calmly seated on stage alongside First Lady Melania Trump and

Weijia Jiang, the CBS News correspondent and WHCA president. Shortly after, loud bangs were heard, prompting guests at the black-tie White House Correspondents’ Dinner to take cover under tables and security officials with snipers took over the stage. Trump, Melania, Vice President JD Vance and others on the stage were escorted off.

What we know about the shooter

In his press address, President Donald Trump said the suspect is believed to be from California and suggested the attack may have been carried out by a “lone wolf.” He described the individual as “a very sick person” and confirmed that authorities had taken the suspect into custody and were conducting raids at his residence. According to reports cited by Fox News, the suspect has been identified as Cole Allen, 31, from Torrance, California. Law enforcement officials in Washington, DC., said the attacker appeared to be acting alone and was found carrying multiple weapons. Police recovered two firearms and several knives from the scene. During the incident, a Secret Service agent was struck in the vest by gunfire but survived, sustaining non-life-threatening injuries. Investigations into the suspect’s motive and background remain ongoing. Trump also shared image of the suspect he shared images of the suspect who was behind the incident