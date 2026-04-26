Trump shared a video of the incident in which security forces were seen pointing gun at the suspect. He praised the secret service for their prompt response.

“A man charged a security checkpoint armed with multiple weapons,” Trump said, adding “I just spoke to the officer… he’s in great shape." Trump confirmed the shooter was taken down and said one officer was shot at close range but saved by a bulletproof vest.

Trump was rushed from the Washington Hilton after shots were reported near the screening area.

WATCH THE VIDEO HERE https://truthsocial.com/@realDonaldTrump/posts/116468650367386223