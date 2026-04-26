From the White House briefing room, Trump addressed the White House Correspondents’ Dinner shooting, sharing images of the suspect and praising the Secret Service. He said the attacker charged a checkpoint with weapons, an officer was protected by a vest, and the suspect was taken down.
As US President Donald Trump delivered a statement from the White House briefing room on Saturday (Apr 25) following the shooting incident at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner, he shared images of the suspect who was behind the incident
Trump shared a video of the incident in which security forces were seen pointing gun at the suspect. He praised the secret service for their prompt response.
“A man charged a security checkpoint armed with multiple weapons,” Trump said, adding “I just spoke to the officer… he’s in great shape." Trump confirmed the shooter was taken down and said one officer was shot at close range but saved by a bulletproof vest.
Trump was rushed from the Washington Hilton after shots were reported near the screening area.
WATCH THE VIDEO HERE https://truthsocial.com/@realDonaldTrump/posts/116468650367386223
Trump in his press address said that the shooter was from California. He also hinted that the person might be a “lone wolf.” “These are sick people…” he said, adding that raids might be taking place in his place. "The man has been captured. They've gone to his apartment," Trump said. "I guess he lives in California, and he's a sick person, a very sick person, and we don't want things like this to happen," the president continued. Fox News and New York Post columnist, Karol Markowicz, identified the White House Correspondents Dinner shooting suspect as Cole Tomas Allen.