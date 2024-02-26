West Bank government submits resignation to President Mahmoud Abbas, says Palestinian PM
Palestinian Authority Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh arrives to attend an international humanitarian conference for the people of Gaza at the Elysee Palace in Paris, France, November 9, 2023 Photograph:(Reuters)
Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh on Monday announced the resignation of his government which rules parts of the occupied West Bank.
"I submit the government's resignation to Mr President (Mahmud Abbas)," Shtayyeh said, adding it comes in the wake of the "developments related to the aggression against the Gaza Strip and the escalation in the West Bank and Jerusalem".
(This is a breaking story. More details to follow)