Welsh woman chokes to death during marshmallow-eating challenge

A Welsh woman was choked to death during a marshmallow-eating challenge, and the tragedy is that she is not the first person to die during such a stunt, media reported.

Identified in UK-based media outlets as Natalie Buss, the woman died at a South Wales rugby club fundraiser event at Beddau RFC in Rhondda Cynon Taf.

Buss (37) was supposed to stuff as many marshmallows in her mouth as she could as part of the stunt. But, while doing so, the mother of two collapsed on Saturday night after choking and she was pronounced dead.

The Welsh rugby club paid tribute to a "wonderful wife, mother and daughter". They said in a statement that had "lost a very dear friend".

In a Facebook post, Beddau RFC said: "The club and the Beddau community are heartbroken. On Saturday night we lost a very dear friend who will be sadly missed."

"Everybody associated with Beddau RFC and within the community is nothing less than devastated at the weekend's tragic accident and we struggle to comprehend the sense of loss people are feeling," the statement added.

"This said, we must acknowledge that our loss pales into insignificance in comparison to the loss of a lady who was a wonderful wife, mother and daughter to what was an absolutely tragic turn of events.

"As a club, we send out our sincerest, heartfelt condolences to all the family, the close friends and to all those that this has so badly impacted – you are all in our thoughts today," it added.

People have raised concerns over the stunt as Buss' tragic death is not the first to result from the game. In 2019, Mia Austin died after trying the challenge with two friends. Reports had mentioned that she was inspired by seeing the game on the reality series.

