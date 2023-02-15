Week after New Zealand pilot's abduction in Indonesia, photos, videos released by rebels

Days after a New Zealand pilot was abducted by rebels from Indonesia, photos and videos have been released by the separatist group from the restive Papua province that show him alive. The fighters from the armed wing of the Free Papua Movement - the West Papua Liberation Army - reportedly abducted Phillip Mark Mehrtens, the pilot from Christchurch, last week. Mehrtens - who works for Indonesian aviation company Susi Air - was set to pick up 15 construction workers facing death threats apparently over building a health centre in the remote Nduga district.

The pilot was held hostage with five passengers, who were later released because they were locals. The abduction was reported last Tuesday (February 7). In a statement cited by the news agency Reuters, the West Papua National Liberation Army (TPNPB) said the pilot would not be released until the government acknowledged the independence of West Papua. "Our plan to evacuate the workers angered the rebels, who responded by setting fire to the plane and seizing the pilot," district chief Namia Gwijangge - one of five people on board when the plane landed - was quoted as saying in a report.

Watch: Rebels demand independence for West Papua

While this is said to be the first such incident of abduction by the separatists since 1998, tensions between the rebels and the government have been on a rise since 2018. Last week, Susi Pudjiastuti, founder of Susi Air, urged for the safety of passengers and the pilot on Twitter.

In the clip, rebel leader Egianus Kogoya said that the pilot "will be safe as long as the administration does not use weapons from air or ground". The pilot can be seen surrounded by the separatists in a forested area in the visuals.

The local police are said to be making attempts to build a channel of communication with the rebels.

(With agency inputs)





