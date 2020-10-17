We will build on Obamacare, no matter what they do: Joe Biden in Michigan

Democratic Party presidential candidate Joe Biden on Friday (local time) weighed emphatically in favour of Affordable Care Act, informally known as 'Obamacare' at an event in Michigan.

Michigan is a swing state, that is, one of the states that are not seen to strongly support either Joe Biden or Donald Trump. Victory in swing states may prove to be instrumental for both candidates after they win their respective traditional strongholds.

“If I have the honor of becoming your president, we'll build on the Affordable Care Act, no matter what they do," Biden said at an event in Michigan.

Affordable Care Act was passed by Barack Obama administration. The act paved way for millions of Americans to afford healthcare. Republican Party has been against the law from the moment it was passed. Democrats allege that striking down the law is high on the priority list of Republicans. Democratic Party has upped the ante to support the Act especially after Judge Amy Coney Barrett was nominated by Donald Trump to the Supreme Court.

In Michigan, Biden lashed out at Trump for his handling of the coronavirus pandemic.

"He’ll do anything to distract us from focusing on his failures to deal with this virus to protect the nation," Biden said. "It's not disappearing, in fact it's on the rise again. It's getting worse, as predicted."

Biden has shown strength with senior voters, many of whom have faulted Trump for his response to the health crisis.

Biden also homed in on another area where Trump has run into regular controversy -- his often lackluster responses when asked to condemn extreme right-wing groups and white supremacists.

He said Trump's comments were a "dog whistle" to such groups.

"Look. Everybody knows who Donald Trump is, let's show them who we are," Biden said at a car rally in Detroit.

"We choose hope over fear, unity over division, science over fiction and yes, truth over lies."

(With agency inputs)