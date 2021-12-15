We remain prepared to move forward, says Blinken on F-35 fighter jet deal with UAE

After reports claimed UAE was mulling suspending discussion on buying F-35 fighter jets from the US, US secretary of state State Antony Blinken said the US government was ready to sell the jets.

Blinken said "we remain prepared to move forward" during his visit to Malaysia, while insisting that the US wanted to make sure that "our commitment to Israel's qualitative military edge is assured".

The $23 billion arms deal reportedly included 50 F-35 jets and 18 MQ-9B drones which was pushed by the former Trump administration.

After the Biden administration took over in January, the deal slowed after reports claimed that Israel objected to the deal. UAE had last year recognised Israel as it started diplomatic relations with the country.

Also, reports claimed UAE's growing relations with China had led to concerns in the Biden administration as threat of Chinese espionage loomed over the deal.

Democratic Party lawmakers had also expressed reservations over UAE's involvement in Saudi Arabia's offensive in Yemen.

Reports claimed earlier that UAE had informed US officials that it was suspending discussions to acquire the state of the art F-35 jets which is known for its stealth capabilities and advanced avionics.

(With inputs from Agencies)