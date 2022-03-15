We have received written guarantees from US, says Russia on trade with Iran amid nuclear deal talks

Amid the war in Ukraine, Russia's foreign minister Sergei Lavrov said the country had received "written guarantees" by the US administration over maintaining trade ties with Iran as part of the condition set by Putin's regime to revive the 2015 nuclear deal.

Russia had insisted that it should be allowed to trade with Iran despite multiple sanctions imposed on it by Western nations due to the Ukraine war.

"We received written guarantees. They are included in the text of the agreement itself on the resumption of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action on the Iranian nuclear program," Lavrov said.

The Russian foreign minister had said earlier that the US has been accusing Russia of trying to slow down the Iran nuclear deal terming it as a "lie". "This agreement is not finalised in some capitals but the Russian capital Moscow is not one of them," he insisted.

As the talks stalled last week after Russia's Iran trade demand, European Union's foreign policy chief Josep Borrell had said that it was being paused "due to external factors," even though the "final text is essentially ready and on the table".

"If the Americans have not reached a final decision to endorse the agreement about the revival of the JCPOA revival then maybe they want to place the blame on somebody else," Lavrov alleged even as relations between the Biden administration and Putin's regime has nosedived amid the Ukraine war.

Lavrov added that Russia is in favour of revving the nuclear deal and was waiting for the sanctions on Iran to be lifted.

Former President Trump had pulled the United States out of the nuclear deal while imposing heavy sanctions on Iran.

The talks have been going on in Vienna since November last year between Britain, China, France, Germany and Russia along Iran. The US has been taking part in the talks indirectly to revive the nuclear deal.

