The race to become the next prime minister of Canada is intensifying with each passing day since Justin Trudeau announced his decision to resign. On Thursday (Jan 9), Indian-origin Liberal MP Chandra Arya announced that he would run for the PM's post.

In a post on X, Arya said, "I am running to be the next Prime Minister of Canada to lead a small, more efficient government to rebuild our nation and secure prosperity for future generations."

"We are facing significant structural problems that haven’t been seen for generations and solving them will require tough choices," Arya said.

'W e have a perfect stor m'

Arya pointed out that Canada was facing a perfect storm. "Many Canadians, especially younger generations, face significant affordability issues. Working middle class is struggling today, and many working families are retiring directly into poverty," the Liberal lawmaker added.

"Canada deserves leadership that isn’t afraid to make the big decisions. Decisions that rebuild our economy, restore hope, create equal opportunities for all Canadians, and secure prosperity for our children and grandchildren. Bold political decisions are not optional—they are necessary," he further said.

Arya is first member of Liberal caucus to announce candidacy

According to Canadian media reports, Arya is the first member of the Liberal caucus to announce his candidacy for party leader.

Former Liberal MP Frank Baylis is the only other declared candidate for the Liberal leadership.

