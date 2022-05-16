We are on the brink of the next world war: Former Belarusian minister Vladzimir Astapenka

Biological warfare is a new hazard in the 21st century.The risk presented by various microorganisms as biological weapons must be assessed, and the historical development and deployment of biological agents must be better understood, given the rising threat of terrorism.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), biological and toxin weapons are microorganisms such as viruses, bacteria, and fungus, as well as toxic compounds created by living organisms, that are intentionally produced and released by humans, animals, and plants to cause disease and death.

Biological agents such as anthrax, botulinum toxin, and plague can pose a serious public health threat by quickly killing a significant number of people.

The three dialogue Partners discussed the emerging threat from bioweapons at the WION Global Summit's session titled 'The Emerging Threat from Bioweapons' on Monday in Dubai.

Talking about the emerging threat of global war. Former Belarusian minister Vladzimir Astapenka said that 'We are on the brink of the next world war.'

According to social surveys, more than 90 per cent of Belarusians oppose the war in Ukraine: Vladzimir Astapenka, Former minister, Belarus ×

Watch live:

Astapenka remarked that at first, Belarus President Lukashenko said he didn't believe in viruses, quarantine measures, and that the best way to deal with them was salmon and vodka.

Former Japanese diplomat Mitsuaki Kojima noted during the same brainstorming session that strengthening international judiciary systems is critical.We have institutions in place to manage bioweapons in every way, but the convention has certain flaws. ×

"Unfortunately, Belarus' leadership actively participated in this aggression (Russia-Ukraine conflict), offering my country's land for airstrikes, missile attacks, and army movements," he stated.

WION Global Summit 2022: Watch the opening address by WION's CEO & Editor-in-Chief Sudhir Chaudhary