The world's tallest woman Rumeysa Gelgi shared a glimpse of her travelling experiences, revealing the challenges she faces while flying.

With a height of 7 feet 0.7 inches (215.16 cm), Gelgi faces unique challenges while air travelling and needs customised arrangements to make her travel comfortable and safe.

Guinness World Records shared a video of Gelgi, which she documented on her journey with Turkish Airlines as she travelled to the US and the UK.

To make her travel safe and comfortable, Gelgi was assisted by airline staff to board the plane while lying flat on a stretcher.

Flying on a stretcher provides her back support on a flat surface. The airline removed six seats from the aircraft and installed a custom stretcher for her comfort.

Flying on a stretcher allows her to board a plane and enjoy her flight while keeping her back on a flat surface.

To allow Ms Gelgi to travel while lying down, Turkish Airlines removed six seats from the aircraft and installed a custom stretcher, ensuring the support and comfort she needed.

"How does the world's tallest woman travel and visit her friends? Turkish Airlines provided Rumeysa's flight for her recent adventures to the US and UK," the video caption read by Guinness World Records.

Further, to make her journey memorable, the airline's in-hour chef and crew surprised her with a chocolate cake to celebrate her first time in the clouds.

Reason behind her special treatment?

Gelgi in a comment, revealed that she has scoliosis, a condition characterized by severe spinal curvature, and has undergone surgery to implant two long rods and 30 screws in her spine.

Due to this, flying on a stretcher is the safest and only viable option for her.

Her incredible height is due to a condition named Weaver syndrome. The syndrome causes accelerated growth and remarkably advanced bone age.

Moreover, it also causes limited mobility of the joints, instability when walking, and difficulties in breathing and swallowing, according to Guinness World Records.

(With inputs from agencies)