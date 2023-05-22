WATCH | Woman dressed in Ukrainian colours stages protest on Cannes red carpet, pours fake blood on herself

A woman dressed in the colours of the Ukrainian flag staged an intense demonstration on the red carpet of the 76th Cannes Film Festival, on Sunday, by pouring fake blood on herself before being ejected by security.

The brief protest took place during the screening of Just Philippot's film Acid.

In an aim to show solidarity for the war-torn country, the unidentified protester, who appeared on the red carpet alongside A-listers in a floor-length blue and yellow ballgown, drenched herself in red substance on the steps of the Palais des Festivals.

In the video, she can be seen swiftly climbing the stairs, after which she reaches into her dress, pulls out the fake blood capsules, bursts them raising above her head and smiles in front of the cameras.

A woman dressed in Ukrainian colours pours fake blood on herself on the steps of the Palais des Festivals during the screening of the film 'Acid', before being removed by security staff pic.twitter.com/v7hAz1zetW — AFP News Agency (@AFP) May 22, 2023 × Woman protester goes topless on the red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival 2022, paints herself in Ukrainian colours In the year 2022, a woman ripped off her dress revealing her body painted in the Ukrainian flag colours with the words 'STOP RAPING US' inscribed on her body at the Cannes Film Festival red carpet in a solo demonstration.

Wearing underpants stained in red colour, with handprints on her buttocks, she shouted and posed for photographers before being removed by security.

The brief protest occurred at the world premiere of Three Thousand Years of Longing, with stars Idris Elba and Tilda Swinton poised to arrive and walk the famous steps of the Palais des Festivals. On the Cannes red carpet for George Miller’s new movie, the woman in front of me stripped off all her clothes (covered in body paint) and fell to her knees screaming in front of photographers. Cannes authorities rushed over, covered her in a coat, & blocked my camera from filming pic.twitter.com/JFdWlwVMEw — Kyle Buchanan (@kylebuchanan) May 20, 2022 × Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky addresses Cannes Film Festival Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky made a surprise video address at the opening ceremony of the Cannes Film Festival last year.

“Hundreds of people are dying every day. They won’t get up again after the clapping at the end,” he told the audience, which had reacted with surprise when the pre-recorded message was introduced.

“Will cinema keep quiet, or will it speak up? If there is a dictator, if there is a war for freedom, once again, everything depends on our unity. Can cinema stay outside of this unity?” Zelensky added.

“Chaplin’s dictator did not destroy the real dictator, but thanks to cinema, thanks to this film, cinema did not stay quiet,” Zelensky said. ‘Bakhmut not occupied,’ insists Ukraine’s Volodymyr Zelensky despite Russia claiming victory Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky continued to insist on Sunday that the besieged Ukrainian city of Bakhmut has “not been occupied”, despite Russia claiming victory.

"Bakhmut is not occupied by Russia today," Zelensky told a press conference during the G7 summit in Hiroshima, according to AFP news agency.

"They are in Bakhmut," he said, not clarifying if that referred to Russian or Ukrainian troops.

"I cannot share with you the tactical views of our military. The most difficult thing would be if there was some tactical mistake in Bakhmut and our people were surrounded," he said.

On Saturday, the chief of the Russian mercenary Wagner Group claimed that they have taken full control of Bakhmut following months of a protracted and bloody war with the Ukrainian troops.

(With inputs from agencies)