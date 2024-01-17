Watch | Vivek roasts fellow Indian-American Nikki Haley as Trump smiles on from behind

Republican leader Vivek Ramaswamy may have quit the presidential race but he is far from done targeting fellow Indian-American Nikki Haley. Joining forces with Donald Trump in New Hampshire on Tuesday (Jan 16), a day after Iowa causes, Ramaswamy talked about challenges inside the GOP, referring to Haley.

The duo was sharing the stage at the Atkinson Resort and Country Club in Atkinson, New Hampshire when Ramaswamy made the retorts.

"If you want somebody who's going to foist onto you to use your social media account, you want to use a driver's licence to do it, to have the right to use the Internet, this man's not your man. There's another candidate in this race who'll do that for you. It's Nikki Haley," said Ramaswamy as Trump smiled from behind.

"If you want to cut Social Security, cut Medicare, cut veterans' benefits so we can send more money to Ukraine so some kleptocrat can buy a bigger house -- vote for Nikki Haley," he said.

"But if you want an agenda that puts Americans first, there is no better choice left in this race than this man," he added, pointing towards Trump. Vivek ROASTS Nikki Haley 👀 pic.twitter.com/iLTQTSVM3R — Collin Silvers (@collinsilvs) January 17, 2024 × “That is why I am asking you to do the right thing and to vote for Donald J. Trump as your next president because we don’t have a lot of time. We need a commander-in-chief who will lead us to victory in this war."

During the event, Trump also took his time in targeting Haley, slamming the speech she delivered after her third-place finish in Iowa, calling it "inappropriate" and bad for unity of the GOP.

Days after targeting Ramaswamy by calling him a fraud, Trump changed his tune and said it was an honour to receive endorsement from the 38-year-old entrepreneur.

During the speech, Trump also hinted at the possibility of including Ramaswamy in his cabinet if he came to power.

After the two leaders, hugged, the boisterous audience started chanting "VP, VP" slogans, referring to Ramaswamy being made the future vice president under Trump's presidency.

“He started off with a zippo and ended it very strong. He’ll be working with us for a long time," said Trump.

Ramaswamy finished fourth in the Iowa causes with only eight per cent votes and called time on his presidential race after joining it in February last year.