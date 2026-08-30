/WATCH | Trump posts bizarre AI clip of ‘Donald Ducks’ patrolling ‘Lake America’

US President Donald Trump has taken his campaign to rename Lake Ontario to Lake America a step further, sharing an AI-generated video showing an army of armed, blond-haired “Donald Ducks” guarding the lake’s shoreline. The 34-second clip, posted by Trump on Saturday (Aug 29), shows Canada geese with human arms, assault rifles and hairstyles resembling the president’s distinctive blond hair. Set to the theme from Hawaii Five-O, the birds march along the waterfront before firing into the air as fireworks light up a skyline resembling Toronto.

Trump posted another AI-generated clip depicting him replacing a “Welcome to Lake Ontario” sign with one reading “Welcome to Lake America”. The video ends with Trump dancing to the Village People’s “YMCA.”

Trump doubles down on Lake America

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The posts followed Trump’s executive order directing US federal agencies to use the name “Lake America” for Lake Ontario in official documents.

“We’re gonna make a little change; we’re gonna call it something different than Lake Ontario,” Trump said earlier this week while announcing the proposal.

Trump had already used a Sharpie in a social media video to mark the lake on a map.

Canada rejects renaming effort

The move has drawn a sharp response from Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, who defended the lake’s historic name.

“The name Lake Ontario comes from the Wendat word Ontari’io, which, appropriately, means ‘the lake is beautiful, the lake is big,’” Carney wrote on X. “The name is more than 400 years old, predating both the Confederation of Canada and the Declaration of Independence of the United States of America.”

“We know that America is changing. Their trading relationships, their foreign policies, their national monuments, their hydronyms,” he added. “Canadians also know that naming reality means calling it Lake Ontario – then, now and always.”

Tensions rise amid tariff war

The unusual naming dispute comes as relations between Washington and Ottawa soured over trade and Trump’s repeated suggestion that Canada could become the 51st US state.

On August 22, Washington imposed 50 per cent tariffs on around $20 billion of Canadian exports after trade talks collapsed. Canada responded with tariffs of up to 50 per cent on selected US goods.