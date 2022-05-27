Watch | Thailand: Citizens fume against massage, karaoke bar, spa room in Parliament

Thailand's new parliament building, the world's largest, has been slammed after it was revealed that its members would have access to an indoor golf practise range, a karaoke bar, a spa room, a dance practise room, foot and traditional massage, and a gym.

The Sappaya-Sapasathan, which opened last year and surpassed Romania's Palace of Parliament in terms of floor area, welcomed the media for a tour of its recreational Parliamentary Club on Monday.

A running track, massage area, and golf driving range were among the top amenities featured at the Bangkok compound.

Following a media tour of the club on Monday on the banks of the Chao Phraya River, the Thai-language hashtag "Parliamentary Club" has been trending in Thailand.

