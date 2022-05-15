Watch: Small plane crash lands on SUV on Miami bridge, 1 killed, 6 injured

A small plane crashed landed on an SUV car on a Miami bridge in US on Sunday afternoon, killing a person on the spot and leaving six injured. A video of the incident has gone viral on social media.

The clip that went viral on Twitter showed smoke and fire rising from the wreckage at 108 Street and Collins Avenue near Haulover Beach.

In a statement, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said that a single-engine Cessna 172 lost engine power and landed on the Haulover Inlet Bridge around 1 pm, striking a vehicle while landing.

There were three people onboard the aircraft, while the SUV was being driven by a woman with her two toddlers on board, CBS Miami reported. All the people who were in the car survived and were uninjured.

HAPPENING NOW: A small plane has crashed into the Haulover Inlet Bridge. Traffic on the bridge shut down in both directions. Unknown number of injuries & fatalities at this point. pic.twitter.com/QIDXWAHQSY — Liane Morejon WPLG (@LianeWPLG) May 14, 2022

The aircraft left Fort Lauderdale International Airport and was headed to Key West International Airport.

The agency added, “The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) will investigate.”

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue told CBS that six people were injured in which two are in serious condition.

One was taken by air rescue to the Ryder Trauma Center, the other to the hospital by ambulance.

The man who died has been identified as 36-year-old Narciso Torres, who worked for the FAA for more than a decade at various airports.

“They had extinguished the fire they were able to discover that there was one person deceased inside that aircraft,” said Alvaro Zabaleta of the Miami-Dade Police Department, according to Local10.com.

(With inputs from agencies)