Watch | Russian state TV says Moscow has entered World War 3 against NATO

Russian state television on Friday (April 15) said that Moscow has entered World War Three against the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO).

The bold statement was made in regards to Russia's invasion of Ukraine which President Vladimir Putin calls a ''special operation.''

Addressing the viewers of Rossiya 1, presenter Olga Skabeyeva said ''Many people are asking could it not be done more quickly?''

And here we have it - in a rant seemingly aimed at explaining to viewers why the "special operation in Ukraine" is taking so long, Russian state TV presenter Olga Skabeyeva says her country is fighting World War Three against Nato



''Everyone would like a conclusive victory. Everyone would like all the objectives set to be implemented.''

''Otherwise, on the whole, it is impossible to accept the special operation which we started,'' she said as per an English translation by 'The Independent'.

''One can safely say call what it has escalated into World War Three. That's absolutely for sure.''

''Right now, we're definitely against NATO's infrastructure, if not the alliance itself. We need to recognise that,'' she added.

Her comments came after Ukraine's missile strike destroyed the Soviet-era flagship of Russia's Black Sea fleet.

Earlier, US State Department spokesperson Ned Price said ''NATO is a defensive Alliance that is there to defend and to fortify and NATO will not be a threat to anyone that is not attacking NATO.''

''We would not be concerned that the expansion of a defensive alliance would do anything other than promoting stability on the European continent," he added.

Russia has warned NATO that if Sweden and Finland join the group it will further bolster its security.

