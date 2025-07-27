Passengers aboard an American Airlines Boeing 737 MAX 8 were evacuated at Denver International Airport on Saturday after the aircraft aborted its takeoff following the fire, which resulted in smoke due to a landing gear failure. Flight 3023, bound for Miami, had 173 passengers and six crew members on board when the mechanical issue occurred.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) stated that the aircraft experienced a suspected landing gear failure amid takeoff, prompting the takeoff to be cancelled. All passengers on the flight were evacuated quickly on the runway using inflatable emergency slides. Following the incident, the FAA has launched an investigation into it, according to a report by India Today.

A live air traffic control recording shared by 9News captured the intense moments as a controller alerted the cockpit, "Flight 2023, you got a lot of smoke. There were some flames. Looks like the smoke is dying down a bit." Later the controller added, "You are actually on fire."

Evacuation from American Airlines Boeing 737 MAX 8

A video of the incident surfaced on social media showing passengers sliding down from emergency slides after thick smoke poured from the left rear side of the jet. However, the blaze had been extinguished at 5.10 pm after the Denver Fire Department responded swiftly to the scene.

Meanwhile, in a statement, American Airlines confirmed that the aircraft experienced a “mechanical issue on take-off roll,” including a tire. "All customers and crew deplaned safely, and the aircraft was taken out of service to be inspected by our maintenance team. We thank our team members for their professionalism and apologise to our customers for their experience," the airline said.

The airline also added that passengers will continue their journey to Miami on another aircraft later in the day.