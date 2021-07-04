Watch: Ocean caught on fire as oil pipeline ruptures in Gulf of Mexico; Twitter reacts

WION Web Team
New Delhi, Delhi, India Published: Jul 04, 2021, 11:08 AM(IST)

Eye of fire in Gulf of Mexico as oil pipeline ruptures in ocean. Photograph:( Twitter )

A fire broke out in the southern waters of the Gulf of Mexico as an underwater pipeline leaked and set the ocean on fire

Since the pandemic began, we have seen things that we never thought would be possible. From the world shutting down completely to a large vessel getting stuck in Suez Canal, the years 2020 and 2021 have been years of first.

Another devastating addition to this list of firsts is a massive fire in the Gulf of Mexico.

On Friday, a fire broke out in the southern waters of the Gulf of Mexico as an underwater pipeline leaked and set the ocean on fire.

Various video and photo footages of the tragedy show bright orange-yellow flames bursting from the water, that replicates scenes from various end-pf-the-world movies.

An oil pipeline connected to Pemex’s Ku-Maloob-Zaap offshore platform complex ruptured leading to a massive fire that resembled molten lava and formed a literal 'eye of fire' in the Gulf of Mexico.

"The incident was dealt with immediately when the security protocols were activated and with the accompaniment of nearby fire fighting vessels such as Santa Cruz Island, Campeche Bay and Bourbon Alienor," a statement by the company read.

While the incident stressed on the dangers such pipelines carry, Twitter could not believe that such an incident was even possible in real life, and compared it to reel-life scenes.

As soon as the incident was reported, three boats were put to the mission of extinguishing the fire. However, one small boat, that was trying to extinguish the flames from a distance, has caught everyone’s attention and has become the centre of memes.

Check out how Twitter reacted to it:

